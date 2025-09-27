The post Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 27 September 2025 | 16:03 SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington. Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks. Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation. The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system. Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets. This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth. With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not… The post Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 27 September 2025 | 16:03 SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington. Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks. Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation. The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system. Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets. This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth. With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…

Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:31
ERA
ERA$0.5668+3.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012556-17.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0754+1.19%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17726-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-0.63%
Regulations
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:03

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington.

Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks.

Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation.

The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system.

Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets.

This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth.

With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.”

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sec-commissioner-hester-peirce-says-new-era-of-crypto-regulation-has-begun/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended