SEC Crypto Task Force Announces New Key Crypto Roundtable

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/10 05:48

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a key hearing on financial privacy and surveillance on October 17, the agency announced in a September 8 press release.

Crypto Task Force Takes On Financial Surveillance

According to the Monday announcement, the upcoming panel will be open to the public and “bring together panelists who are at the forefront of developing technologies designed to protect individual privacy.”

Scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at SEC headquarters, the panel will also focus on discussing policy matters key to financial surveillance, with speakers expected to be revealed later.

“Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce.

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” she added.

SEC Launches New Initiative To Fight Fraud

News of the SEC’s latest roundtable comes just days after the federal regulator unveiled its Cross-Border Task Force in a bid to combat fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S.

The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly concerning underwriters and auditors.

“This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a statement.

Established earlier this year, the Crypto Task Force’s mission is oriented toward “developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets,” per a January 2025 designation.

With the SEC’s upcoming roundtable, the agency continues to position itself at the center of debates over privacy, surveillance, and the future of crypto regulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.94%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01906+0.10%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10204+0.25%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002139+1.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04136-8.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013504-6.83%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004828-1.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control