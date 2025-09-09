SEC Crypto Task Force to host October 17 roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy

Photo: Tierney L. Cross

Key Takeaways

The SEC will host a Crypto Task Force roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on October 17.

Commissioner Hester Peirce stressed the importance of privacy-protecting tools for crypto policy discussions.

The SEC’s Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington headquarters on October 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will bring together panelists working on technologies to protect individual privacy and explore policy issues around surveillance in financial markets.

Commissioner Hester Peirce said the roundtable is intended to highlight how privacy-enhancing tools enable people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive information.

The roundtable is part of the SEC’s Crypto Clarity initiative and follows the President’s Executive Order and Working Group report on digital assets.