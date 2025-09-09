SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:27
Chainbase
C$0.25405-1.88%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03246+2.49%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06472-0.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1503+0.46%

TLDR

  • The SEC will host a public crypto roundtable on October 17 at its Washington, D.C. headquarters.
  • Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead the event and seek input from stakeholders and the public.
  • The roundtable will focus on privacy protection technologies and financial surveillance in the crypto space.
  • The SEC aims to ensure comprehensive outreach and gather feedback for future crypto regulations.
  • Members of the public can engage directly with the Crypto Task Force during the event.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold a public crypto roundtable on October 17. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C. The roundtable aims to provide an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to engage with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force.

Roundtable Details and Purpose

Commissioner Hester Peirce, who leads the Crypto Task Force, will host the event. The SEC seeks to hear from those who could not attend the roundtables held earlier this year. “We want to hear from people who were not able to travel for the roundtables that took place this past spring,” said Commissioner Peirce. The event is designed to ensure that all voices are considered in future crypto policymaking efforts.

The roundtable will focus on emerging privacy-protecting technologies and financial surveillance in the crypto space. It will also examine potential regulatory frameworks and their effects on crypto stakeholders. The SEC hopes that this public meeting will allow for comprehensive outreach from various sectors.

Crypto Task Force and Privacy Protection

The Financial Surveillance and Privacy Roundtable will feature discussions with leaders in privacy-protecting technology. The SEC acknowledges that privacy is crucial for users navigating the crypto market. Commissioner Peirce emphasized, “Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data.”

The event will offer insights into policy matters relating to privacy and financial surveillance tools in the crypto space. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force is keen to understand how recent developments in privacy tools will shape the industry.

The SEC has emphasized the importance of public engagement with the Crypto Task Force. Members of the public can communicate directly on this topic or request a meeting with the task force. This public roundtable serves as a significant step in the SEC’s effort to ensure broad stakeholder involvement in its crypto policy decisions.

The post SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,199.36+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
HAI
HAI$0.007948+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher