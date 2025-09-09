SEC Crypto Task Force To Tackle Financial Surveillance And Privacy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:29
Chainbase
C$0.23578-7.01%
DAR Open Network
D$0.0322-0.92%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004495+4.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09457+2.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197187-1.23%

The cryptocurrency task force with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to hold another roundtable that could lead to policy changes at the financial regulator.

In a Monday notice, the SEC said the crypto task force, headed by Commissioner Hester Peirce, would host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on Oct. 17. The event will mark the sixth roundtable focused on issues related to digital assets at the commission’s Washington, D.C., offices since the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” said Peirce.

The crypto-focused roundtable events, which include a series of 10 meetings across the US starting in August and running through December, come as the SEC is considering proposed rule changes that could significantly impact market participants.

On Thursday, the commission proposed “certain exemptions and safe harbors” related to the offer and sale of crypto assets and modifying “broker-dealer financial responsibility rules,” lessening the burden on US-operating crypto companies.

Related: Nasdaq asks SEC for rule change to trade tokenized stocks

Establishing clarity on digital assets?

Since January, the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — the two primary financial regulators in the US — have appeared to soften their approach to enforcement actions and rules affecting crypto companies, by dropping several investigations and lawsuits.

The CFTC leadership now consists solely of Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who said in August that the agency would follow the White House’s lead on crypto policy.

In the last seven days, the two regulators said they would be exploring a potential shift to 24/7 capital markets and regulations for crypto derivatives and a coordinated effort to oversee and enable spot crypto trading.

The latter move was in accordance with recommendations released in July by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

All authority and responsibilities of both the SEC and CFTC, however, may soon be subject to a proposed law working its way through Congress.

The US Senate’s version of a digital asset market structure bill, dubbed the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, could become law before 2026, according to Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of the lawmakers pushing for its passage.

Magazine: SEC’s U-turn on crypto leaves key questions unanswered

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/sec-financial-surveillance-privacy-crypto-task-force?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+1.19%
MAY
MAY$0.04265+2.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462-2.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Share
France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany want the European Union to go after Russia’s energy profits by naming its largest oil companies in the bloc’s next sanctions package. The proposal demands the EU include Lukoil and its trading arm Litasco in the 19th round of penalties, to choke off what Paris and Berlin call “Moscow’s capacity to export […]
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00028+40.00%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002356+3.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

BJMINING launches new cloud mining service

Genki, Nintendo finally reach resolution over prerelease promotions of Switch 2