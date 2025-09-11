SEC delays Franklin and BlackRock crypto ETF decisions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:18
B
B$0.53036-10.18%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09238-1.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.758-0.83%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195721+0.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005206+2.84%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed decisions on multiple crypto exchange traded funds (ETF) proposals Wednesday, pushing back deadlines for funds including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

According to SEC filings, the agency has set a new deadline of Nov. 13 for Franklin’s Ethereum staking amendment, and Nov. 14 for its Solana and XRP ETFs. A proposal seeking to permit staking in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust is now slated for Oct. 30.

The filings do not indicate how the SEC is leaning on the applications; only that more time is needed to evaluate them. The commission is using the maximum extension available before issuing a final decision.

Franklin’s proposals for the Ethereum, Solana and XRP products were filed with Cboe BZX in mid-March, while Nasdaq submitted BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum staking amendment on July 16.

Under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act, the SEC has up to 45 days from publication to act on a proposed rule change, which can extend to 90 or 180 days, and in some cases by an additional 60 days. 

Related: BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

ETF delays continue to pile up at the SEC

The SEC has dramatically shifted its stance on digital assets since US President Donald Trump took office in January. 

On July 31, SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto,” a commission-wide initiative to modernize securities rules and bring digital asset trading, lending and staking under a unified framework.

At the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Roundtable on Global Financial Markets in Paris Wednesday, Atkins underscored the pivot, declaring, “Crypto’s time has come.” 

Despite the pro-crypto push, the SEC continues to delay decisions on ETF applications, with proposals piling up across altcoin and staking products.

On Tuesday, the federal agency postponed decisions on the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, extending both reviews until Nov. 12.

In August, the SEC issued a series of extensions on pending crypto ETF applications. Among them were NYSE Arca’s filings for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, now due Oct. 8, as well as the 21Shares and Bitwise Solana ETFs, pushed to Oct. 16, and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust, delayed until Oct. 19.

On Aug. 25, regulators also extended the review period for Cboe BZX’s proposal to list the WisdomTree XRP Fund, setting a new deadline of Oct. 24. That same day, the Commission postponed its decision on the Canary PENGU ETF, moving the ruling back to Oct. 12.

According to a report on Aug. 29, the SEC had at least 92 crypto-linked ETF proposals under review.

Magazine: Ethereum is destroying the competition in the $16.1T TradFi tokenization race

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/sec-delays-blackrock-franklin-templeton-crypto-etf-decisions?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went