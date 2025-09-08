SEC Delays HBAR & DOT ETFs

NEAR
NEAR$2.528+2.80%
B
B$0.6213-2.30%
MemeCore
M$1.77459-7.15%
Union
U$0.01013-8.73%
Wormhole
W$0.08093+3.62%
Polkadot
DOT$4.027+0.44%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22545+2.57%

Key Notes

  • The SEC extended the approval timelines for HBAR and DOT ETFs to November 8.
  • This marks the third delay for both ETFs.
  • Analysts expect these ETFs to be approved soon as SEC finalizes generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed decisions on two altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot (DOT).

As per the latest filing, the regulator extended the period to approve or disapprove both ETFs by an additional 60 days, setting November 8 as the new deadline.


Analysts speculate that the SEC may be holding off on new approvals until it launches the updated generic ETF listing standards.

The SEC had previously delayed approval of the Canary spot HBAR ETF twice, in April and June, seeking more feedback. The ETF was originally proposed by Nasdaq in February and began its 180-day review period on March 13.

Similarly, the Grayscale Polkadot ETF has been pushed back twice before, now also extended to November 8.

Approval Odds and Market Reactions

Despite the delays, market analysts remain optimistic. Bloomberg’s senior analysts maintain a 90% likelihood of ETF approval in the near term.

Last week, James Seyffart stated that HBAR

HBAR
$0.22



24h volatility:
2.3%


Market cap:
$9.52 B



Vol. 24h:
$166.97 M

and DOT

DOT
$4.04



24h volatility:
4.6%


Market cap:
$6.16 B



Vol. 24h:
$441.26 M

ETFs, along with others, are “pretty much ready to go” in the next couple of months.

DOT and HBAR are supported by regulated futures markets, which increases their chances of approval if the SEC maintains the same approach it used for Bitcoin

BTC
$112 077



24h volatility:
0.9%


Market cap:
$2.23 T



Vol. 24h:
$27.61 B

and Ethereum

ETH
$4 330



24h volatility:
0.6%


Market cap:
$522.77 B



Vol. 24h:
$19.36 B

.

Crypto analysts are forecasting over 100% upside, with potential targets of $0.50 and even $1 if the ETF gets approved.

On the other hand, DOT has recorded a 4% daily gain on Monday, trading around $4. The cryptocurrency has seen a 233% surge in its 24-hour trading volume.

Generic Listing Standards Underway

The SEC’s delay is believed to be linked to its ongoing collaboration with major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX to finalize generic listing rules for new crypto ETFs. ETF Institute co-founder, Nate Geraci, expects the rules to be finalized by early October.

The SEC’s cautious approach suggests its effort to ensure regulatory alignment as crypto products see massive adoption.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/sec-pushes-back-decisions-on-hbar-and-dot-etfs-analysts-remain-optimistic/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
