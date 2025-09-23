SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date. Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration. Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path. The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief. Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets. During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight. He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.” The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas. Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.” He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities. In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems. “If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.” While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad. Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach. The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading. Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.” The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections. The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity. Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty. Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability. Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integrationThe United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date. Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration. Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path. The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief. Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets. During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight. He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.” The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas. Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.” He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities. In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems. “If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.” While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad. Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach. The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading. Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.” The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections. The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity. Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty. Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability. Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integration

SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/23 22:32
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.2704+11.60%
Boost
BOOST$0.10183+0.75%
American Coin
USA$0.0000005845-1.78%

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date.

Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan

Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path.

The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief.

Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets.

During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight.

He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.”

The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas.

Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.”

He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities.

In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems.

“If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.”

While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad.

Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub

The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach.

The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.”

The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading.

Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore.

Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.”

The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections.

The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity.

Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability.

Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0174+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:00
Share
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24857+4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8854+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215+2.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.015261+23.78%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1441+12.96%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy