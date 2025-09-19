SEC Greenlights New ETF Standards, Opening Door for Altcoin ETFs

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 06:00
Union
U$0.013883+0.36%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005531-3.67%
XRP
XRP$3.0821--%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto and altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a landmark shift in digital asset regulation.

Previously, every crypto ETF required lengthy case-by-case approval under Section 19b-4—a process that could drag on for months. With this new framework, ETFs meeting specific conditions can now be listed directly on major exchanges like Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE without waiting for individual sign-offs.

This decision is expected to accelerate the arrival of altcoin ETFs in the U.S., broadening investment access beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts say the streamlined system represents the clearest path yet toward regulated, diversified crypto exposure.

Grayscale Leads With First Multi-Crypto ETF

Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) was approved under the new standards. The fund includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, making it the first diversified multi-crypto ETF in the U.S.

“Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading… with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg confirmed.

ETF analysts noted this milestone signals a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas estimated that 12–15 cryptos could soon qualify under the SEC’s framework, provided they have established regulated futures trading for at least six months.

ethereum eth ethusd

Altcoin ETFs Considered Imminent

Beyond the majors, other altcoins are lining up for potential ETFs. Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK) already meet the key requirement of regulated futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives.

Solana, for instance, became eligible on August 19, six months after its futures launch. The Chainlink community has also expressed optimism, with both Bitwise and Grayscale filing LINK ETF applications.

Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation has welcomed the decision, seeing it as a pathway for LTC listings in U.S. markets. Even Hedera (HBAR) is gaining attention, with investors speculating on its ETF prospects.

Industry watchers describe the SEC’s move as a turning point for crypto, one that reduces regulatory friction and boosts market confidence. As ETF analyst James Seyffart put it, “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks.”

With the SEC’s greenlight, the question is no longer if altcoin ETFs will launch, but which will debut first.

Cover image from ChatGPT, ETHUSD chart from Tradingview

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options