The post SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The rally followed QMMM's announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The securities regulator cited concerns over potential market manipulation linked to anonymous social media promotions. Corporate crypto adoption is expanding rapidly, with nearly 200 publicly traded firms holding over $112 billion in digital assets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days. The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers. Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally. Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from "unknown persons" to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price. The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity. With the US SEC introducing rules that favour…

SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 18:08
Key Notes

  • The rally followed QMMM’s announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • The securities regulator cited concerns over potential market manipulation linked to anonymous social media promotions.
  • Corporate crypto adoption is expanding rapidly, with nearly 200 publicly traded firms holding over $112 billion in digital assets.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days.

The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin

, Ethereum

, and Solana

. The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers.


Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally.

Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price.

The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity.

With the US SEC introducing rules that favour the crypto industry, more and more firms on Wall Street have joined the crypto treasury bandwagon over the past few months. Players like Abra Treasury are offering combined services such as trading, borrowing, custody, and yield services.

Nearly 200 publicly traded companies now hold digital assets totaling more than $112 billion. The corporate Bitcoin holdings already exceed 1 million BTC.

Corporate ownership of Bitcoin | Source: Bitbo

Similarly, firms are also increasingly diversifying into altcoins, with combined corporate holdings of Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens surpassing $10 billion. Notably, a single company’s Ethereum stake alone is valued at over $11 billion, highlighting a major shift toward broader crypto adoption among corporates.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/sec-crypto-treasury-firm-halts-qmmm-stock-trading-1000-rally/

