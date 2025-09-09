SEC Hosts Sixth Crypto Privacy Meeting In Washington

Key highlights: SEC hosts sixth crypto privacy roundtable with Commissioner Hester Peirce.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing another roundtable discussion within its cryptocurrency working group. According to notices published Monday, the meeting could lead to changes in the regulator’s policies.

Roundtable on privacy and financial oversight

On October 17, a task force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce will host a public roundtable on financial oversight and privacy. This will be the sixth such event focused on digital assets at the commission’s Washington offices since former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stepped down. Hester Peirce commented:

The crypto-focused roundtables consist of 10 meetings across the U.S. from August through December. They coincide with the commission’s review of proposed rule changes that could significantly affect market participants.

Last Thursday, the commission proposed specific exemptions and safe harbors related to the offering and sale of crypto assets, along with changes to broker-dealer financial liability rules aimed at easing the burden on U.S.-based crypto companies.

Regulators shift toward softer oversight

Since January, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two main U.S. financial regulators, have taken a more lenient approach toward crypto companies, dropping several investigations and lawsuits.

Currently, the CFTC is led solely by Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who said in August the agency would follow the White House’s lead on cryptocurrency policy.

Over the past week, the SEC and CFTC have announced plans to explore potential steps toward 24-hour capital markets and crypto derivatives regulation, while coordinating efforts to oversee and enforce spot cryptocurrency trading.

The latest decision aligns with recommendations issued in July by the Presidential Task Force on Digital Asset Markets.

Legislative changes on the horizon

All powers and duties of both the SEC and the CFTC may soon be consolidated under legislation currently before Congress.

According to sponsor Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a version of the U.S. Senate’s digital asset market structure bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, could become law before 2026.