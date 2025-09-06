SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Crypto Fraud

TLDR

SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to combat international market manipulation and fraud.

Task force will target foreign companies, focusing on crypto pump-and-dump schemes.

SEC will investigate gatekeepers like auditors and underwriters facilitating U.S. market access.

New initiative strengthens SEC’s efforts to protect U.S. investors from global financial fraud.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established a new task force aimed at tackling cross-border financial fraud, with a focus on pump-and-dump schemes in the cryptocurrency market. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins announced the launch of the Cross-Border Task Force in a recent social media post.

The initiative aims to strengthen the SEC’s ability to tackle transnational market manipulation and ensure greater investor protection, particularly concerning foreign-based companies that manipulate U.S. markets.

Focus on Foreign-Based Market Manipulation

The primary goal of the SEC’s Cross-Border Task Force will be to address market manipulation involving companies based outside the U.S., particularly in regions like China where investor protections can be more difficult to enforce. The SEC will investigate fraudulent practices that may involve foreign firms manipulating the market to benefit from U.S. investments.

This initiative is designed to target entities and individuals who attempt to exploit global financial systems to evade U.S. securities laws. The task force will consolidate various investigative resources and focus on bringing international fraudsters to justice using the SEC’s full legal capabilities. According to the SEC, the task force will specifically examine crypto market manipulation, a growing concern in recent years.

Scrutinizing Gatekeepers of U.S. Capital Markets

In addition to investigating market manipulation by foreign firms, the task force will scrutinize various market gatekeepers. This includes auditors, underwriters, and other intermediaries that facilitate foreign access to U.S. capital markets. The SEC’s Division of Enforcement will play a crucial role, utilizing its expertise to uncover any misconduct or unlawful activity involving these gatekeepers.

The SEC has emphasized its commitment to holding all parties accountable, whether they are directly involved in market manipulation or facilitating bad actors’ ability to bypass U.S. regulations. The task force’s mandate will focus on both individual traders and corporate entities, ensuring that no one is able to take advantage of international borders to evade U.S. financial protections.

Strengthening the SEC’s Crypto Oversight

The launch of the Cross-Border Task Force also supports the SEC’s broader initiative to regulate the cryptocurrency market more effectively. By focusing on global fraud and market manipulation, the SEC aims to create safer investment conditions for U.S. investors navigating digital assets.

This task force marks a significant step in the SEC’s ongoing efforts to safeguard American investors from exploitative schemes, particularly those that manipulate financial systems across borders. Margaret A. Ryan, Director of the Division of Enforcement, emphasized that the task force would use its resources to tackle these emerging threats head-on, further strengthening the SEC’s regulatory framework for the digital asset sector.

