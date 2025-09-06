SEC Moves Against Market Abuse With New Cross-Border Fraud Unit

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 02:54
Union
U$0.00958-17.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21308+1.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004679+9.27%

TLDR:

  • The SEC announced a new Cross-Border Task Force to investigate fraud tied to foreign-based companies harming U.S. investors.
  • The task force will target pump-and-dump schemes and manipulation tied to overseas entities entering U.S. capital markets.
  • Enforcement will also extend to auditors and underwriters acting as gatekeepers for foreign companies seeking U.S. listings.
  • SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stressed that bad actors cannot use borders to evade protections for U.S. investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a new unit focused on cracking down on cross-border financial fraud. Regulators say the effort will strengthen enforcement against foreign companies that exploit U.S. markets. Early targets will include pump-and-dump schemes and manipulation tactics tied to international players. 

The SEC made clear that gatekeepers like auditors and underwriters will also face scrutiny. For crypto traders and investors, the move signals tighter oversight on offshore risks.

SEC Task Force to Investigate Pump-and-Dump Schemes in Crypto and Stocks

The SEC said its Cross-Border Task Force will investigate federal securities law violations involving foreign-based companies. 

Initial focus includes market manipulation methods such as pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump operations. These schemes, which often lure investors with false momentum, have also appeared in parts of the crypto space. 

The task force will track cases where international structures are used to shield actors from U.S. enforcement.

Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the SEC welcomes global companies seeking U.S. market access but warned against abuse. He stated that borders would not protect bad actors from accountability. 

His remarks reflected a wider strategy of consolidating investigative resources into a single task force. The announcement followed years of growing concern over foreign listings linked to misleading financial practices.

Crypto investors on social platforms have already taken notice of the move. MartyParty, a well-known figure in the crypto scene, tweeted support for the crackdown. 

He said the community had demanded stronger protections against bad actors. His post reflected growing investor frustration with fraudulent schemes draining market confidence.

The SEC also directed other divisions to explore stronger disclosure rules for companies entering U.S. markets. Units including Corporation Finance and Trading and Markets were tasked with making recommendations. 

Officials said possible measures could extend investor protections against high-risk overseas issuers. This could bring sharper oversight for crypto-linked foreign listings.

Focus on Gatekeepers and Global Market Access Risks

The SEC announcement also emphasized new enforcement efforts against auditors and underwriters. These intermediaries often provide access to U.S. capital markets for foreign firms. 

The agency said failures at these gatekeeping levels can expose investors to serious risks. By targeting such links, the task force aims to cut off fraudulent companies before they reach U.S. investors.

Division of Enforcement Director Margaret A. Ryan said the task force will use the division’s full resources. She described the plan as a coordinated response to international manipulation and fraud. 

The focus will cover companies from jurisdictions like China, where government influence adds layers of risk. U.S. regulators have long raised concerns about limited transparency from such regions.

The agency noted that international borders often make enforcement harder, but the task force is designed to overcome those challenges. Consolidating investigations should help the SEC act faster against schemes targeting American investors. 

Regulators also said they will strengthen cooperation with other divisions and the Office of International Affairs. This coordination is expected to help spot risks earlier and pursue cases more aggressively.

For U.S. crypto investors, the news carries direct relevance. Many pump-and-dump activities trace back to tokens and companies with offshore links. By closing enforcement gaps, the SEC aims to protect domestic traders from schemes operating beyond U.S. borders. 

The move reflects growing recognition that fraud in digital assets often starts outside American jurisdiction

The post SEC Moves Against Market Abuse With New Cross-Border Fraud Unit appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure