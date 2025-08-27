SEC opens comment period for Canary’s staked Injective ETF

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/27 16:54
The U.S. SEC has opened a 21-day public comment period for Canary Capital’s proposed staked Injective ETF as staking ETFs continue to gain traction.

Summary
  • The Canary Staked Injective ETF would track the Injective token and integrate staking rewards, with potential trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange.
  • The filing follows Canary’s recent “Made in America” crypto ETF and spot Trump ETF submissions.
  • The SEC’s more permissive stance on proof-of-stake activities is boosting momentum for staking ETFs after the first Solana staking ETF approval.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a 21-day public comment period on a proposed staked Injective (INJ) exchange-traded fund from Canary Capital, according to a filing made Monday. The SEC has up to 90 days to determine its next steps.

The Canary Staked Injective ETF would track the native token of the Injective blockchain while integrating staking rewards. If approved, the fund would trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange. Canary first established a trust structure in Delaware in June to support the fund, a common precursor to an ETF filing.

Similar products have already been launched abroad, namely the 21Shares’ Injective Staking ETP in Europe.

This development comes shortly after Canary filed for its “Made in America” crypto ETF, which targets U.S.-based projects, including Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL), as well as Injective (INJ), and includes staking for eligible proof-of-stake tokens. The firm has also moved ahead with a spot Trump (TRUMP) ETF, filing its S-1 this week after registering a trust earlier in August.

The staked Injective ETF is particularly noteworthy as staking ETFs gain traction in the U.S. following the approval of the first Solana staking ETF last month. That product, managed by REX-Osprey, marked a turning point in the SEC’s approach to staking-linked funds.

The shift is being driven by a more permissive regulatory stance. In recent months, the SEC has clarified that most proof-of-stake features and certain liquid staking activities fall outside securities laws, lowering barriers for issuers seeking to bring staking products to market.

