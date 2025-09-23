SEC plans to introduce innovation exemption for crypto firms by EOY

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…