SEC Postpones Decision on Franklin XRP ETF, Sets New Final Deadline

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/11 14:19
Union
U$0.00965-0.92%
XRP
XRP$3.0128+1.59%

SEC Postpones Decision on Franklin XRP ETF, Sets New Final Deadline

U.S. SEC has postponed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot XRP ETF application.

Visit Website

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10192-0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1624+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+22.54%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Share
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02155+0.51%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-5.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million