SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust

Key Points: The SEC delays Grayscale’s DOT ETF decision until November 8.

Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust seeks Nasdaq listing.

Market awaits the SEC’s final approval decision.

The U.S. SEC has postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Nasdaq-submitted Polkadot Trust listing until November 8, extending the review period by another 60 days.

This extension reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with potential market anticipation impacts on Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies.

SEC Delay Extends Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust ETF Decision

The delay underscores the SEC’s cautious stance towards cryptocurrency ETFs. It maintains ambiguity in approving spot-based ETFs, adding uncertainty to broader market sentiment. While Grayscale’s proposal sits in limbo, industry watch continues for any regulatory relief.

Entire crypto community reacts with anticipation. Despite silence from key industry figures on social media, discussions continue across forums. Regulatory authorities maintain formal announcements but refrain from open commentary.

Polkadot Market Analysis Amid SEC’s ETF Decisions

Did you know? The SEC’s delays mirror past altcoin ETF applications, previously leading to temporary market volatility, then eventual normalization.

According to CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) is at $3.81, with a market cap of $6.15 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $261.14 million, a 44.27% increase. The token showed a 0.58% price decrease over the last day but gained over the past 60 days.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes potential disruptive financial outcomes if the ETF secures approval, likely increasing institutional investment. History shows spot-based crypto investments spur market interest, suggesting potentially positive developments for Polkadot.