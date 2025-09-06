SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:44
Union
U$0.00964-8.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198167-0.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004903+1.23%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005527-1.84%
Capverse
CAP$0.11619-14.50%
Key Points:
  • The SEC delays Grayscale’s DOT ETF decision until November 8.
  • Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust seeks Nasdaq listing.
  • Market awaits the SEC’s final approval decision.

The U.S. SEC has postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Nasdaq-submitted Polkadot Trust listing until November 8, extending the review period by another 60 days.

This extension reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with potential market anticipation impacts on Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies.

SEC Delay Extends Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust ETF Decision

The delay underscores the SEC’s cautious stance towards cryptocurrency ETFs. It maintains ambiguity in approving spot-based ETFs, adding uncertainty to broader market sentiment. While Grayscale’s proposal sits in limbo, industry watch continues for any regulatory relief.

Entire crypto community reacts with anticipation. Despite silence from key industry figures on social media, discussions continue across forums. Regulatory authorities maintain formal announcements but refrain from open commentary.

Polkadot Market Analysis Amid SEC’s ETF Decisions

Did you know? The SEC’s delays mirror past altcoin ETF applications, previously leading to temporary market volatility, then eventual normalization.

According to CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) is at $3.81, with a market cap of $6.15 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $261.14 million, a 44.27% increase. The token showed a 0.58% price decrease over the last day but gained over the past 60 days.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes potential disruptive financial outcomes if the ETF secures approval, likely increasing institutional investment. History shows spot-based crypto investments spur market interest, suggesting potentially positive developments for Polkadot.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-postpones-grayscale-dot/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15598-3.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Share
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8119-2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017278+4.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.072-3.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.5908-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal