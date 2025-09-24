TLDR SEC unveils crypto “innovation exemption” to ease rules and speed launches. New SEC exemption clears hurdles for crypto firms, boosting U.S. leadership. Project Crypto shifts SEC stance—compliance first, lawsuits out. Crypto startups gain safe zones as SEC ditches old enforcement model. SEC plan gives green light for staking, lending, and token launches. The U.S. [...] The post SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SEC unveils crypto “innovation exemption” to ease rules and speed launches. New SEC exemption clears hurdles for crypto firms, boosting U.S. leadership. Project Crypto shifts SEC stance—compliance first, lawsuits out. Crypto startups gain safe zones as SEC ditches old enforcement model. SEC plan gives green light for staking, lending, and token launches. The U.S. [...] The post SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 02:48
TLDR

  • SEC unveils crypto “innovation exemption” to ease rules and speed launches.
  • New SEC exemption clears hurdles for crypto firms, boosting U.S. leadership.
  • Project Crypto shifts SEC stance—compliance first, lawsuits out.
  • Crypto startups gain safe zones as SEC ditches old enforcement model.
  • SEC plan gives green light for staking, lending, and token launches.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will introduce an innovation exemption for digital assets before December 2025. The exemption will ease regulatory pressure on compliant crypto firms and simplify market entry. SEC Chair Paul Atkins confirmed the timeline during a recent televised appearance, emphasizing the agency’s strategic shift.

The innovation exemption is part of the SEC’s broader crypto framework called “Project Crypto,” announced in July 2025. The project focuses on reducing regulatory barriers and providing safe zones for digital asset activities. These include exemptions for token sales, airdrops, and decentralized network rewards.

Atkins’ plan reflects a complete reversal of past SEC enforcement practices targeting crypto startups. Instead of initiating legal action, the agency now plans to guide firms toward compliance. The innovation exemption is the most concrete step yet in this direction.

Exemption Plan Favors Clear Rules and Rapid Product Launches

The innovation exemption will allow crypto firms to launch products without facing traditional financial regulations. These rules were initially written for legacy systems and have delayed blockchain innovation. By lifting these outdated requirements, the SEC seeks to create a more adaptable policy environment.

Crypto platforms will gain the freedom to offer services like staking, lending, and asset storage. The SEC also plans to provide interpretive guidance to reduce ambiguity surrounding compliance obligations. As a result, compliant firms will be able to accelerate product timelines and expand operations domestically.

This exemption aims to address long-standing concerns in the crypto sector about regulatory unpredictability. The move signals a new era where crypto products can develop under structured and transparent oversight. The innovation exemption represents a major regulatory shift and enhances industry stability.

Policy Shift Reflects U.S. Effort to Regain Global Crypto Leadership

The innovation exemption also marks the SEC’s alignment with the White House’s vision for crypto leadership. The Trump administration advocates for a competitive and innovation-driven U.S. crypto sector. This approach sharply contrasts with the previous administration’s tougher enforcement stance.

The SEC is also evaluating ways to modernize the interpretation of decades-old securities laws. New proposals will aim to redefine how exchanges and broker-dealers are regulated under crypto conditions. These changes will further support the innovation exemption and related rulemakings.

Atkins continues to promote international coordination, citing Europe’s MiCA framework as a global benchmark. His proposals include enabling unified licenses for crypto apps that offer multiple services. The innovation exemption plays a central role in this international policy vision.

