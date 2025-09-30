ExchangeDEX+
SEC Rule Change Makes Solana ETF Approval a Certainty, Says Bloomberg Analyst

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/30 18:48
  • Bloomberg ETF analyst has readjusted his approval odds for various Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications, including Solana (SOL), to 100%. 
  • An official approval, coupled with other factors, is expected to send the price of SOL as high as $2000. 

CNF recently reported on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the Generic Listing Standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares proposed by top US exchanges. In that coverage, the Commission was also said to have given the green light for trading Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on the stock exchange.

These sudden approvals triggered excitement within the crypto community and rekindled hope for potential multiple altcoin ETF approvals. Fascinatingly, one of the many experts who have commented on this so far is Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

According to him, the Generic Listing Standards approval implies that the S-1s are just pending formal greenlights from the Corp Finance.

Experts’ Comments on the ETF Development

As noted in our earlier discussion, the ETF analysts earlier adjusted their approval odds for various applications to up to 95%. With the Generic Listing Standards now in play, Balchunas has noted that the odds for these ETF approvals, including Solana, are now 100%.

It can be recalled that ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci recently hinted that the likes of Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary have filed S-1 amendments for spot Solana ETFs. According to Geraci, this amendment implies that the Solana ETF could be approved in the next two weeks.

Sharing a similar position, Balchunas has also hinted that this could “come out any day.”

ETF

As highlighted in our previous news article, SOL ETF is expected to attract $3 to $6 billion in inflows within the first 12 months.

Meanwhile, not everyone is happy about an ETF launch. A user identified as “100PctMaybe” stated in his reply to Balchunas that “ETF brings nothing by suppression.” According to him, ETFs have purchased hundreds of thousands of Bitcoin, but the market is still struggling.

This interestingly got Balchunas’ attention, who flagged this argument as baseless. According to the ETF analyst, there has actually been a more than 350% surge in two years.

However, 100PctMaybe disagreed, claiming the asset was already coming out of the bear market. Henceforth, he believes that “nothing has changed except diluted returns so far this cycle.”

Solana (SOL) Price Reactions

At the time of writing, SOL, which has been at the center of many positive discussions, was up by 0.9% in the last 24 hours and trading at $210. SOL’s daily trading volume is also up by 39% with $7 billion changing hands.

According to our recent analysis, SOL could hit $250 this cycle. However, this would depend on three key events, such as the ETF greenlight, institutional inflows, and on-chain revival. As also indicated in our earlier publication, an analyst has predicted that SOL could hit $2000 this cycle.

]]>
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

