SEC Rule Change Sets Stage for Wave of Crypto ETFs

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 22:00
Union
U$0.013609-0.63%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199328+3.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361+8.96%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489+29.70%

This week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made its first serious move to change that.

The agency signed off on new “generic listing standards” that let Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange list commodity-based trust shares without sending every single product through a full-blown, months-long review. In theory, the new rules cut red tape and give ETF issuers a clearer, faster route to market.

Still, not a free pass

Market watchers caution that the change doesn’t open the floodgates. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret pointed out that threshold requirements remain in place, and some funds will still face roadblocks. Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital agreed, saying the framework will likely evolve over time and require additional tweaks before it covers a wider range of digital assets.

Pressure builds ahead of October deadlines

The update lands just as the SEC is staring down final deadlines for multiple altcoin ETF applications in October. The regulator has repeatedly pushed those decisions back, frustrating issuers and traders alike. Some analysts see this new order as a sign the agency is trying to speed things up, at least for certain products.

READ MORE:

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Years of friction, now a turning point

The SEC’s relationship with crypto ETFs has been marked by hesitation and lengthy reviews, with issuers often waiting years for a response. By approving uniform standards, the agency is signaling it wants a smoother process that still preserves oversight. The Sept. 17 order was granted on an “accelerated” basis — a word rarely used in the SEC’s playbook for crypto products.

The bigger picture

While the new approach won’t immediately clear the way for every altcoin ETF, it does mark a shift in how the SEC sees its role. Instead of gatekeeping case by case, it’s laying the groundwork for a system where crypto ETPs can be handled more like traditional commodity products. Whether that means billions in inflows for altcoin-linked ETFs depends on what the SEC does next.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Rule Change Sets Stage for Wave of Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.92+6.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,574+1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362+0.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.013578-0.89%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4175+5.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0711+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5624+8.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12639-0.07%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003549-2.41%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut