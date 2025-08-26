SEC Stalls Again – But XRP ETF Approval Could Be Just Weeks Away

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 22:31
U
U$0.01137-7.56%
XRP
XRP$2.9485+0.01%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has set new October deadlines for several applications, including WisdomTree’s, extending its review and leaving the market waiting.

Cluster of Deadlines Approaches

The calendar now points to mid-October as the decisive period. Grayscale’s proposal comes up first on October 18, with other issuers like WisdomTree following days later. Franklin Templeton’s application sits on a different track, with a potential verdict likely in November. Analysts argue the SEC may repeat its earlier playbook from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by approving multiple XRP funds at once, a move they believe is highly probable before year-end.

Flurry of Amendments

The delays arrived just as several issuers filed fresh amendments to their S-1 forms, a sign that regulators and asset managers remain in close dialogue. Grayscale also resubmitted paperwork for its XRP Trust ETF. Industry observers say the tweaks look like responses to SEC feedback, even if another round of waiting was inevitable.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

Market Shrugs Off News

XRP’s price barely budged on the latest delay, with movements instead tied to macroeconomic cues. Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks on a potential rate cut lifted the token above $3 last week before it slipped back under $2.95. The SEC’s timeline shuffle did little to change that trajectory.

New Ideas Hit the SEC’s Desk

Meanwhile, the regulator is juggling fresh proposals. Canary Capital has pitched a “Made-in-America” crypto ETF, designed to track only U.S.-created or U.S.-operated tokens. The fund would exclude stablecoins and meme coins but allow staking rewards to flow back into its net asset value. Other filings, including meme-coin themed products and staked asset ETFs, remain in review as well.

The Bigger Picture

While the SEC’s slow pace frustrates investors, the wave of filings shows that appetite for altcoin ETFs is stronger than ever. October now stands as the month when the regulator could either open the door to a new era of XRP products or keep the industry waiting yet again.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Stalls Again – But XRP ETF Approval Could Be Just Weeks Away appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts