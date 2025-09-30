SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days.

The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers.

Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally.

Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price.

The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity.

Crypto Treasury Firms Explode as Regulatory Sentiment Improves

With the US SEC introducing rules that favour the crypto industry, more and more firms on Wall Street have joined the crypto treasury bandwagon over the past few months. Players like Abra Treasury are offering combined services such as trading, borrowing, custody, and yield services.

Nearly 200 publicly traded companies now hold digital assets totaling more than $112 billion. The corporate Bitcoin holdings already exceed 1 million BTC.

Similarly, firms are also increasingly diversifying into altcoins, with combined corporate holdings of Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens surpassing $10 billion. Notably, a single company’s Ethereum stake alone is valued at over $11 billion, highlighting a major shift toward broader crypto adoption among corporates.

