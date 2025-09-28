SEC to Decide on Six Spot XRP ETF Applications in October

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing for a key week in October as six applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) move toward decision deadlines. The rulings, expected between October 18 and October 25, could determine whether XRP becomes the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to gain access to U.S.-listed spot ETFs.

SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications Under New Listing Standards

According to a X post by XRP_Cro, the SEC’s schedule places several high-profile applications into focus. Grayscale’s XRP ETF is set for review on October 18. The 21Shares Core XRP Trust ETF will follow on October 19. The agency will then consider Bitwise’s XRP ETF on October 22, with rulings on Canary Capital’s and CoinShares’ proposals expected October 23. WisdomTree’s XRP ETF filing completes the week on October 24.

These submissions arrive during changes in the regulatory dynamics. In recent weeks, the SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This change aims to accelerate approvals beyond the case-by-case framework applied to earlier filings.

The first U.S.-listed ETF tied directly to spot XRP, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR), was launched in late September. The product quickly expanded with the addition of options trading, indicating that XRP-related investment vehicles are already entering regulated markets.

In parallel, the Hashdex Index ETF gained clearance under the SEC’s updated listing standards. Market participants note that this framework could allow the inclusion of additional crypto assets such as XRP.

Derivatives, ETFs, and a Bank Charter Could Reshape XRP Momentum in October

Momentum behind XRP derivatives has also intensified. Data from CME Group show that XRP futures open interest recently surpassed $1 billion. This marks the fastest growth rate among crypto derivatives contracts tracked by the exchange.

Also, CME confirmed it will announce the launch options on XRP and Micro XRP futures on October 13. The move is expected to expand institutional access to the asset class.



Industry observers point to these developments as evidence of rising institutional appetite for regulated XRP products. The timing of new derivatives alongside pending ETF decisions suggests that October could mark a turning point in the market structure for XRP.

Alongside the ETF process, Ripple’s application for a national bank charter remains under review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). A decision is also anticipated in October, adding another layer of regulatory value to the month.