Second Circuit Court officially dismisses Ripple-SEC appeals, ending four-year legal battle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 03:57
XRP
XRP$3.0859+7.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02151-1.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.0126+5.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.17295+1.91%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a mandate on Aug. 22 approving the dismissal of the appeals in the case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The court order, shared by lawyer James Filan on X, officially ends one of crypto’s most consequential legal battles. 

Despite the news, XRP’s price increased less than 1% within one hour, trading at $3.0694 as of press time.

The dismissal follows a joint filing on Aug. 7, in which Ripple and the SEC agreed to end their appeals after a formal Commission vote. 

The agreement marks the conclusion of a dispute that began in December 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and co-founder Chris Larsen for allegedly conducting an unregistered securities offering through XRP sales.

Legal battle concludes, ETF odds remain high

Under the settlement terms, XRP will not be classified as a security, representing a major victory for Ripple. Each side will cover its own legal costs, according to the court filing. 

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty previously described the agreement as closing a chapter that has overshadowed the crypto industry for nearly four years. 

The outcome places Ripple alongside other crypto firms like Coinbase that have successfully resolved enforcement actions with the SEC. Further, it removes regulatory uncertainty around XRP’s status, keeping the odds of approval of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) high.

In February, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart predicted 65% odds of approval for spot XRP ETFs in the US. 

Polymarket bettors placed their odds of such an approval happening this year at 98% in early June, followed by a 10% slide after the SEC delayed decisions on multiple filings the same month.

Despite the sliding odds on the crypto-based prediction market, Balchunas and Seyffart raised their odds to “90% or higher” on June 20.

Polymarket traders continued to oppose the analysts, taking the odds to 62% in early August after the news that Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw opposed the approval.

However, Balchunas reiterated the high odds of approval of XRP ETFs:

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/second-circuit-court-officially-dismisses-ripple-sec-appeals-ending-four-year-legal-battle/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Amazon is urging New Delhi to relax foreign-investment restrictions so it can buy merchandise directly from Indian vendors for export, four people familiar with the discussions said. Current Indian rules prevent firms such as Amazon and Walmart from holding inventory and making direct sales to consumers. Instead, they may operate marketplace platforms that link third-party […]
Chainlink
LINK$26.87+7.43%
MAY
MAY$0.04843+2.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02142+10.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 04:30
Share
Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Reeds is a fan of Bitcoin treasury companies, but believes the window for attaining massive returns may have closed.
MAY
MAY$0.04843+2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:15
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000404+6.87%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

XRP Rockets 7457.83% in Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Price Reversal