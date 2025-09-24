Singapore, Singapore, 24th September 2025, ChainwireSingapore, Singapore, 24th September 2025, Chainwire

SecondSwap and TokenOps Partner to Extend Token Lifecycle Into Secondary Liquidity

Singapore, Singapore, September 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Partnership connects token lifecycle management with secondary liquidity, strengthening SecondSwap’s position as the marketplace for locked tokens.

SecondSwap, a decentralized marketplace for locked tokens trading, today announced a partnership with TokenOps, a comprehensive token operations and lifecycle management platform.

This integration will extend TokenOps’ lifecycle management into SecondSwap’s secondary marketplace, giving issuers and investors access to liquidity while preserving vesting conditions.

Having distributed over $1 billion in tokens and tracking over $14 bln in TVL for notable clients such as Trusted by 1inch, Morpho, Gelato, and more, TokenOps is one of the largest providers for token management services bringing significant expertise, inventory, and operational depth to the partnership.

A Market Ready for Unlocking

The locked token market is valued at $1.5–$2.5 trillion, representing illiquid assets tied to strict vesting schedules and unlocking periods across allocations for insiders, foundations, and other contributors. Roughly $4.5 billion in tokens unlock each month, yet pre-arranged agreements often delay trading to protect price integrity, manage circulation, and maintain alignment among stakeholders.

SecondSwap addresses this liquidity challenge by enabling issuer-approved, smart contract-enforced secondary markets that respect vesting schedules. The platform introduces fresh capital and strategic investors into play, creating new market dynamics and stronger stakeholder alignment, all without having to expand circulating tokens.

From Locked to Liquid with SecondSwap

Now live on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana, SecondSwap is solidifying its market position as the go-to marketplace for token issuers, foundations, and holders seeking to access liquidity options while preserving vesting conditions.

Whether you’re a token issuer or foundation, Web3 project, token management platform, or trader, SecondSwap offers a secondary trading marketplace built for sellers to go from locked to liquid and for buyers to purchase these exclusive locked tokens at discounted prices. 

All trades are issuer-linked, smart contract-enforced, and keep vesting schedules intact.

For early access or pilot participation, users can contact: [email protected].

About TokenOps

TokenOps.xyz is a comprehensive token operations and lifecycle management platform. We empower teams to create and manage on-chain token distributions with precision and compliance.

Key offerings include:

  • Token Vesting and Distribution: Enables automated implementation of complex vesting schedules through customizable templates and on-chain mechanisms aligned with legal agreements.
  • Cap Table Management: Provides visibility into token flows across multiple blockchains and protocols, with tools for tracking and visualizing token emissions before and after the token generation event (TGE).
  • Global Tax Withholding: Supports international tax compliance during token distributions, helping teams meet jurisdictional regulatory requirements.
  • Token Airdrops: Facilitates customized airdrop campaigns with optional strategic lockups and multiple distribution mechanisms to support operational objectives.

About SecondSwap

SecondSwap is the first marketplace built to unlock liquidity from locked tokens through secondary trading on multiple blockchains. From vesting schedules to real-world assets, we help turn idle value into active markets and create a new layer of secondary liquidity, a necessary part of any healthy market.

Users can learn how to go from Locked to Liquid at secondswap.io

For more information

Nelson Leung

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This release has been prepared and provided by SecondSwap for informational purposes only. The statements and descriptions herein are solely those of SecondSwap. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any tokens or securities. Any participation in token-related activities may be subject to eligibility requirements, applicable laws, and platform terms. Digital assets may be volatile and can lose value. They are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not subject to deposit protection schemes.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
