SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms

The proposed rule changes potentially affecting SEC guidelines on broker-dealers, custody and reporting could allow crypto companies to operate in the US with less oversight.
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has released a regulatory agenda containing proposed rules that could significantly affect how the agency handles digital assets.
In a Thursday notice, the SEC released about 20 proposed rules as part of its spring 2025 agenda. Though each proposal varies in terms of the potential impact on the crypto industry, many suggested that the commission would continue to soften its enforcement approach, establishing safe harbors and restructuring existing regulations to benefit projects.
“The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market,” said Atkins, adding: “[...] the agenda reflects our withdrawal of a host of items from the last Administration that do not align with the goal that regulation should be smart, effective, and appropriately tailored within the confines of our statutory authority.”
