SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry

Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.”

Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past.

“I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said.

The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets.

Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time.

*This is not investment advice.

