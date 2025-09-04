Secure Horizons 2025 strengthens PH cyber resilience

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:11
B
B$0.66614-1.41%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4348+5.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017217-4.11%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008295+6.29%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7399-0.09%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Secure Horizons 2025 convenes leaders to strengthen cyber resilience in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines – August 20, 2025 — The Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) successfully hosted Secure Horizons 2025 last August 20 in Manila, bringing together top government officials, industry experts, and thought leaders to tackle the nation’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. The event marked a significant step forward in fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Photo of Main Conference Hall of Secure Horizons 2025 at the Marriott Manila Ballroom

“Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office function; it is a boardroom priority and a national concern,” said Donald Patrick Lim, President and Chairman of CSCP, in his opening remarks. “Through Secure Horizons 2025, we brought stakeholders together to strengthen the country’s digital defenses.”

Highlights of the Event

From left to right: Atty. Mark Gorriceta, SRA Efren Abantao, PBGen Bernard Yang, FPGen Rommel Marbil, Dr. Elizalde Duran

The one-day gathering featured a dynamic program of talks, panels, and special milestones:

  • Government Leadership in Cybersecurity
    • Robert Paguia shared insights from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and offered practical tips for protecting citizens against cybercrime.
    • PBGen Bernard Yang of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group detailed the agency’s functions and ongoing efforts.
    • SRA Efren B. Abantao of the NBI Digital Forensics Laboratory discussed digital forensics in law enforcement.
    • A public panel, “Securing the State: Fortifying Government Systems Against the Next Wave of Cyber Threats,” convened top officials including Abantao, Yang, and Rommel Marbil, moderated by Zaldy Duran and Atty. Mark Gorriceta.
  • Human and AI-Driven Defenses
    • CJ Billones emphasized the critical role of human talent in combating AI-driven threats.
    • Paul Prantilla updated the audience on best practices in the war against phishing.
    • Jay Turla shared the latest findings in automotive security research.
    • Charmaine Valmonte introduced the concept of Agentic AI for autonomous cybersecurity.
    • Cyril Villanueva explored the rise of AI in governance and compliance.
    • Michael Ernest Sanchez discussed strengthening identity and access management with privileged account governance and endpoint MFA.
  • Collaboration as a Strategy
    • A private panel on “Cybersecurity as a Business Strategy” brought together
    • Valmonte, Turla, Prantilla, Jojo Nufable, Villanueva, and Sanchez, moderated by Kristopherson Laguatan.
    • Mark Comandante, Roberto Tayag, and Ron Fuentebella presented on cyber education, mobile threat defense, and VR command centers.
    • Harold Macapagal led the discussion on AI in digital government security.
    • A public-private panel, “Bridging the Firewall,” featured CJ Costales, CJay Billones, Robert Paguia, and Paul Soliman, moderated by Jan Arceo.

Special Milestones

Left: Book Launch of Donald Lim entitled “Cybersecurity Unmasked; Right: Induction of New Members: Led by Usec. Leandro Aguirre of DICT

The launch of the book “Cybersecurity Unmasked” by Dr. Donald Patrick Lim was highlighted alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) and the Cybersecurity Society of the Philippines (CSPH), the induction of new CSCP members led by DICT Usec. Leandro Angelo Aguirre, and a special message from CSCP Executive Director Julian Singson, who emphasized the importance of uniting the public and private sectors.

A Step Toward a Safer Digital Nation

“Secure Horizons 2025 was not just an event — it was a call to action,” said Julian Singson, Executive Director of CSCP. “By bridging government, industry, and academia, we are preparing the Philippines for the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.”

About the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP)

The CSCP is a multi-sectoral organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity awareness, education, policy development, and capacity building in the Philippines. By fostering collaboration across government, industry, and academia, the Council aims to create a secure and resilient digital future for all Filipinos.

Source: https://coingeek.com/secure-horizons-2025-convenes-leaders-to-strengthen-cyber-resilience-in-the-philippines/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,692.35-0.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,370.53+1.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09936+0.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21716+2.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2425+0.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15258+0.08%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)