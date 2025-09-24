Securitize and Ripple set to enable instant RLUSD liquidity for tokenized treasuries to streamline institutional finance and boost DeFi access.Securitize and Ripple set to enable instant RLUSD liquidity for tokenized treasuries to streamline institutional finance and boost DeFi access.

Securitize Integrates with Ripple to Boost Instant Liquidity for Tokenized Treasury

2025/09/24 16:15
DeFi
Boost
ripple2

Securitize is excited to collaborate with Ripple for the development of tokenization and the digital asset landscape. This partnership aims to introduce effortless RLUSD transfers for tokenized funds related to BlackRock’s BUILD and VanEck’s VBILL. For tokenized treasuries based on institutions, the initiative is set to bring the next level of instant and onchain liquidity. It further aims to create a link between regulated finance and the increasingly evolving space of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Tokenized Funds Grab Speed and Stability from RLUSD

Two of the largest tokenized Treasury funds include BUILD and VBILL. Ripple’s completely reserved stablecoin, RLUSD, integrates into BUILD and VBILL to improve their utility. RLUSD is supported by USD 1:1 deposits along with short-term Treasuries. NYDFS trust charter takes strict oversight for its issuance. Almost $740 million RLUSD is already in circulation, taking charge of institutional reliability and DeFi composability.

The qualified fund holders on Securitize will get the opportunity to swap BUILD or VBILL instantly for RLUSD with this partnership. It is guaranteed and verified by $1.00 parity and RedStone oracles, respectively. Through this innovation, the platform aims to remove the need for off-ramps. This initiative will streamline treasury management and ensure intraday transferability while gaining native compatibility with DeFi and CeFi ecosystems alike.

Securitize Cements Its Reputation in Regulated Tokenization

This partnership is considered the first integration of RLUSD with the ecosystem of Securitize. With this, the company strengthens its position by empowering institutional investors and providing them with compliant and regulated tokenized solutions.

Securitize leverages tokenized treasuries, the yield-bearing assets, and enables them to work like a stablecoin-based speed and flexibility. By doing this, the platform aims to set the stage for the wide adoption of tokenized financial instruments.

Moreover, Securitize is set to expand its partnership with XRPL, which will broaden access. This step will further extend the growing ecosystem of Securitize and bring new utilities and assets. Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, Carlos Domingo, stresses the significance of this integration, stating, “Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets.”

With the growing demand for tokenized Treasuries, the strategic integration of Securitize into Ripple, highlights the importance of blockchain innovation. With this, the two platforms shed light on the efficiency, liquidity, and global accessibility of traditional financial instruments.

