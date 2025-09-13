See The Full List Of This Year’s Contenders

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colón-Zayas, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Bear”, pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 77th annual Emmy Awards are just around the corner. Keep reading to discover all the nominees in the major categories before the event, including Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series, as well as the best lead and supporting actors in dramas, comedies, limited series and more.

The star-studded ceremony will take place on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television from June 2024 to May 2025. Winners are selected through a peer-based voting system by Television Academy members in categories relevant to their areas of expertise, according to the academy’s website .

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who has three Netflix standup specials, is hosting the awards show for the first time. In an interview with CNN, the comedian said he wants to keep his jokes clean without offending anyone.

“We will make jokes, so I’m going to fit along with what award shows do and make fun of the situation – but I’ll make fun of myself as well. We can do it in a good, fun way,” Bargatze told the news site. “I want the night to just be fun and silly and keep it moving. Let’s be exciting. And let’s be entertainment for the people at home watching. That’s what we are.”

Severance has earned the most nominations of the night with 27 nods. The Apple TV+ thriller is competing against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus for Outstanding Drama Series. In the Comedy category, 2024 winner Hacks is up against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Nobody With This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows.

Actresses Kathy Bates, Sharon Horgan, Britt Lower, Bella Ramsey and Keri Russell are nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama. Meanwhile, the nominations for Lead Actor include Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott and Noah Wyle.

Emmys 2025 Nominations List

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – The cast and crew of Hacks during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here is the full list of Emmy nominees in all the major categories ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

