See Why We Predict 1,200% Pump for Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin is the most popular crypto asset in the world, but the Bitcoin blockchain doesn’t share the reputation.

It is slow, expensive, and incompatible with most of Web3.

So, it’s no surprise that investors are rushing to hoard $HYPER tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming layer-2 solution focused on modernizing Bitcoin.

On Wednesday, the viral presale surpassed $15M, giving investors little time to secure $HYPER before its highly anticipated TGE.

Read on to find out why Bitcoin Hyper is attracting attention from early backers and why it could pump 1200-1500% .

What is Bitcoin Hyper and Why is it Trending

Bitcoin Hyper is Bitcoin’s missing execution layer that offers sub-second settlement, near-zero transaction cost, and DeFi compatibility. It makes this possible by using Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) and a Canonical Bridge.

  • The SVM assists the layer-2 solution in handling smart contract execution with speeds that can sometimes surpass Solana itself. Developers familiar with Solana can easily create solutions for DeFi, NFT, and other Web3 niches using the platform.
  • The Canonical Bridge, on the other hand, is a decentralized system that enables $BTC to move seamlessly between layer-1 and layer-2. It allows $BTC holders to use their coins across dApps without relinquishing custody.
    Here is a clearer picture of how the infrastructure works:


Crypto investors have seen their share of projects that overpromise and underdeliver, naturally raising the question of credibility. Here, too, Bitcoin Hyper stands out from the crowd of presale coins.

Bitcoin Hyper Tech Progress Instills Confidence

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has been publishing regular updates about the tech progress since product development began, and it shows promise.

For example, according to the latest update, here’s what the team has accomplished so far:

  • Core research into rollup settlement models compatible with Bitcoin L1.
  • Early prototypes validating SVM execution inside the rollup.
  • Exploratory designs for developer-facing infrastructure: explorer, console, and dev tooling.
  • Alignment with ecosystem teams interested in building on Hyper once devnet access broadens.

And here’s what’s coming:

  • Improved rollup sequencing models, optimized for anchoring to Bitcoin’s base layer.
  • More robust dev workflows for SVM-compatible contracts, from deployment to monitoring.
  • Lightweight infra services (RPC, indexers, explorers) to help developers interact with Hyper efficiently.
  • Pathway for early builders to test contracts and infra components before mainnet.

While most early-stage crypto projects remain in the ideation phase for months (sometimes years) after the presale, Bitcoin Hyper shows solid progress, strengthening its price predictions.

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website for the latest dev updates.

$HYPER Price Prediction: How High Can Bitcoin Hyper Go?

Yes, Bitcoin Hyper has demonstrated itself in the crypto infrastructure space, with a layer-2 solution that could quickly grow the Bitcoin ecosystem.

And yes, it has undergone smart contract audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, weeding out any concerns investors may have around vulnerabilities or rug pulls (which are not unheard of in the crypto space).

More importantly, the early-stage interest in the project is promising, with the presale already past $15M. Both whales and retail investors are actively stocking up on the token at fixed, discounted prices.

The juicy passive income from staking, currently at 74%, further adds to the buying frenzy.

$HYPER whale purchases presale tokens worth $161.3K

But to get a clearer picture of Bitcoin Hyper’s growth potential, it’s not enough to understand the project. The broader market backdrop is equally important. And it hasn’t looked better in years.

The Trump administration made a bold pro-crypto pivot this year with a series of friendly laws, including the landmark Genius Act. The SEC, once known for its heavy-handed stance on crypto, is now actively shifting gears.

In a recent keynote address, the SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that crypto’s time has come:

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins proposes pro-crypto initiatives, source: X

The SEC launched Project Crypto on July 31, 2025, as part of changing U.S. securities regulations to bring digital assets into the picture.

Given the changing regulatory environment and how Bitcoin Hyper fits well into a pro-crypto market where innovation flourishes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $HYPER surge during its initial exchange listings and maintain that momentum.

Layer-2 projects are one of the most promising niches in the market, but Bitcoin Hyper caters to the Bitcoin ecosystem, giving it multifold potential.

$HYPER could jump 1200-1500% from its final presale price, if it continues to deliver on its roadmap.

Check out this step-by-step guide to joining the $HYPER presale for detailed instructions.

$15M Raised: Is It Too Late to Buy $HYPER?

The presale price of $HYPER rises with each new phase, and the staking APY decreases as more investors enter the reward pool.

Although the $HYPER presale is moving quickly—even as the $BTC price stays volatile—it’s still not too late to buy $HYPER.

The token is currently selling for $0.012895. Once it hits exchanges, the market will decide the price, making the deal too tempting to ignore.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website to join the presale before the next price surge, which is just a day away.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/bitcoin-hyper-viral-breaks-15m-crazy-pump

