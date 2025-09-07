Seeks To Reduce The Risk Of Data Manipulation Or Inaccuracies

2025/09/07
DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is a cryptocurrency project and oracle platform designed to provide reliable and transparent data for decentralized applications (dApps), particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.


A decentralized data oracle


DIA serves as a decentralized data oracle service, providing smart contracts on various blockchain networks with access to high-quality, accurate, and reliable off-chain data. This data can include price feeds, financial market data, and information from real-world sources.


DIA’s data oracle platform relies on a community of data providers, validators, and consumers. Community members play a key role in sourcing, validating, and curating data.


Individuals and entities can become data providers by submitting data to the DIA platform. They are incentivized to provide accurate data and are rewarded with DIA tokens for their contributions.


Validators are responsible for verifying and validating the accuracy of data provided by data providers. Validators are also rewarded with DIA tokens for their work.


DIA is the native cryptocurrency token of the DIA platform.  DIA tokens are used to incentivize data providers and validators for their contributions to the platform.


DIA token holders may have governance rights within the DIA ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decisions related to platform upgrades and changes.


Users can stake DIA tokens to participate in network security, governance, and consensus processes, potentially earning rewards. DIA tokens may also be used to access premium data services and features on the platform.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/dia-decentralized-information-asset/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
