SEI Gains, Tron Holds Steady, BlockDAG Hits $407M in Presale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:22
Crypto News
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:00

Track SEI price chart gains, review Tron (TRX) market analysis, and discover how BlockDAG’s $407M presale is setting a bold new standard!

SEI has been inching upward, with the SEI price chart holding steady near the $0.32–$0.33 zone, showing small but consistent movement. Tron (TRX) market analysis paints a similar picture: steady volume, modest gains, and a network boosted by fee cuts but still lacking real breakout energy. So the question is: what comes next after coins that move but don’t transform?

That’s where BlockDAG stands apart. Touted as one of the top crypto coins in 2025, it isn’t just about price ticks but about building a network of people who mine, share, and own the chain’s growth together. BlockDAG is a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with EVM compatibility, already rolling out X10 miners, scaling toward X30/X100 rigs, and driving 3M+ users on its X1 app. It’s social mining turned global movement, something Ethereum and Solana never delivered.

BlockDAG: Mining Made Social

BlockDAG isn’t trying to be another Ethereum or Solana. It’s a hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work Layer-1 with full EVM compatibility, but what sets it apart is its mining-first approach. Ethereum cut ties with miners after the merge, and Solana never built a miner base at all. BlockDAG is going the opposite way by making mining the engine of adoption. Every GPU, ASIC, and phone running the X1 app doesn’t just secure the network; it expands the user base.

Thousands of X10 plug-and-play miners are shipped and online, while the higher-powered X30 and X100 rigs are next in line. At the same time, the X1 mobile miner app has crossed 3 million active users, making it the largest mining crowd assembled before the mainnet.

The cultural side is just as important. From #BlockDAGX10 videos on socials to hackathons, swag drops, and growing online communities, mining is no longer a technical backroom activity; it’s becoming a visible, social movement. That visibility creates momentum Ethereum and Solana simply can’t replicate. It’s this combination of miners plus culture that could give BDAG lasting network effects.

The presale has already raised over $407M, with 26.2 billion BDAG sold. On top of that, BDAG’s current price has been slashed to $0.0013 in Batch 30! The offer price holds until October 1, giving buyers one last shot before the next jump.

This makes BlockDAG one of the top crypto coins in 2025, not just because of low entry cost but because it’s building the first truly mainstream mining ecosystem. For anyone watching where the next big network effect will form, BlockDAG looks like the better bet among the top crypto coins in 2025.

SEI Price Chart Shows 10% Weekly Growth

The SEI price chart has been holding steady around $0.32–$0.33, showing modest but consistent growth over the past three days. Recent data puts SEI at $0.324–$0.326, with a market cap near $2 billion and trading volume hovering between $150–$210 million in 24 hours.

Daily movement has been small but positive. September 11 closed near $0.324 after rising from $0.320 on September 10, while September 9 was closer to $0.309. That steady climb marks an overall gain of roughly 10–13% in the past week. Despite being down over 70% from its $1.14 all-time high in March 2024, SEI is still far above its $0.095 lows, showing it has a base of support.

Traders watching the SEI price chart are seeing a coin that isn’t spiking wildly but is building momentum. Its consistent trading volume reflects strong activity, while recent price stability suggests there’s confidence among holders.

For short-term players, the modest gains may not be thrilling, but for those looking at steady moves and resilience compared to its past, SEI still offers a credible story in the broader altcoin mix.

Tron (TRX) Market Analysis: Stable Gains and Strong Volume

The Tron (TRX) market analysis from the past three days shows a steady climb, with TRX trading around $0.345–$0.346. On September 11, the coin closed near $0.345, up from $0.338 the day before, continuing gains from $0.335 on September 9. Trading volume sits between $850–$950 million in 24 hours, keeping liquidity strong for a token with nearly 95 billion circulating supply. Over the past week, TRX has added close to 2%, a modest but reliable move in a market where sudden swings are common.

Network updates are also shaping the picture. Tron recently cut transaction fees by about 60%, making stablecoin transfers cheaper and more attractive. This change strengthens its position as a hub for USDT transfers, giving it a use case that supports consistent demand.

The Tron (TRX) market analysis points to cautious optimism: steady price appreciation, strong trading activity, and practical updates keeping the network relevant. While not showing explosive growth, Tron’s ability to deliver gradual gains and real-world utility makes it one to watch for stability in the altcoin pack.

Summing Up

SEI has kept its footing with the SEI price chart showing steady growth near $0.32–$0.33, backed by consistent volume and a 10%+ gain over the week. The Tron (TRX) market analysis also signals progress, with the token trading near $0.345 and supported by a major network fee cut that strengthens its role in stablecoin transfers. Both coins are holding ground, but neither is driving a new movement in adoption.

That’s where BlockDAG changes the conversation. By building a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with EVM compatibility, it’s not just offering tokens but creating a global miner base that doubles as a community. With 3M+ users on its X1 app, hardware rigs rolling out, and $407M+ raised in presale, BlockDAG is positioning itself among the top crypto coins in 2025, powered by miners and culture that Ethereum and Solana can’t match.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sei-price-chart-shows-gains-tron-strengthens-network-but-blockdags-407m-presale-sets-a-new-standard/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
