Selena’s Album Debuts Inside The Top 10 30 Years After It Took Over The World

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:02
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.28%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0106+0.37%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.523-1.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019028+3.84%

Selena’s Dreaming of You debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart 30 years after release, as it reenters the Top Latin Pop and Top Album Sales lists as well. American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) poses with her award for Best Mexican/American Album at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images)

Getty Images

30 years ago, Selena broke barriers with her album Dreaming of You. The fifth full-length from the Latin superstar helped introduce her to a massive audience that didn’t speak Spanish, and thus was likely not familiar with her early career smashes.

The project turned her into a household name in America. By that point, she was already widely beloved and regarded as one of the most successful musicians in Latin music, but she had her sights set on something larger, and Dreaming of You — and its multiple successful singles — helped her achieve what few before her had ever come close to managing.

Decades after its release, and thanks to a special anniversary reissue, Dreaming of You debuts on a Billboard chart it had never reached before this week.

Dreaming of You Becomes a Top 10 Vinyl Bestseller

On the Vinyl Albums list — Billboard’s ranking of the best-selling projects on that format — Dreaming of You finally makes its debut. Selena’s final full-length opens at No. 4 on the tally.

Selena Beats Maroon 5 and Van Halen

Selena scores the third loftiest debut this week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Dreaming of You comes in behind Conan Gray’s Wishbone (No. 1) and Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather (No. 3), which also reappears thanks to an anniversary reissue. Selena manages to beat several other exciting launches on the vinyl-only list, including projects from Maroon 5, Van Halen, G-Dragon, and others.

Ones and Amor Prohibido Brought Selena to No. 1

Selena didn’t reach the Vinyl Albums chart until many years after her passing, but she’s already posthumously collected four appearances on the roster. Two of her charting wins — Ones and Amor Prohibido — both spent one week at No. 1. Entre a Mi Mundo only made it to No. 14.

Multiple New Charting Wins in 2025

In just the past few years, Selena’s music has gone from popular to highly collectible. Vinyl issues of some of her most popular projects have reached the Vinyl Albums chart in rapid succession. While Selena first appeared on the tally in November 2016, in just the past year or so, she’s earned three more successes. Amor Prohibido debuted in July 2024, while Entre a Mi Mundo spent one week on the list this past May.

Dreaming of You Reappears on Multiple Billboard Charts

As Dreaming of You debuts inside the top 10 on the Vinyl Albums list, the set also reenters the highest tier on two other rankings, including Top Latin Pop Albums and Top Album Sales charts. On the Top Latin Albums tally, Selena almost finds herself back inside the most competitive space, but misses it by just a few spots.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/28/selenas-album-debuts-inside-the-top-10-30-years-after-it-took-over-the-world/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.935+0.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001028-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071-2.73%
FUND
FUND$0.02284+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10215+1.73%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03275+63.75%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet