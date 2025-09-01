Selena’s Album Skyrockets More Than 30,000% In Sales In One Week

Selena’s Dreaming of You returns to No. 1 on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart and debuts at No. 4 on the Vinyl Albums list following a thirtieth anniversary reissue. Portrait of American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images) Getty Images

Selena returns to multiple Billboard charts this week – not with new material, but with one of her most famous recordings. The late Latin pop superstar sends Dreaming of You back to a handful of rankings, and the project even manages to debut on one list after being reissued in celebration of the groundbreaking effort’s thirtieth anniversary.

Dreaming of You was remastered and offered for sale on different vinyls, as well as CDs and digital downloads, but it’s purchases on wax that help Selena’s album become a new win after so many years.

Dreaming of You’s Sales Jump More Than 30,000%

Luminate, the organization that collects sales and streaming data which is then used to compile the weekly Billboard charts, reports that Dreaming of You sold a little more than 6,100 copies in America in the most recent tracking period. The frame prior, the set only managed double-digit sales. In the span of only a few days, purchases of Dreaming of You grew by more than 30,500%, and it’s all thanks to the thirtieth anniversary reissue.

Dreaming of You Debuts on the Vinyl Albums Chart

All those sales on wax bring Dreaming of You to the Vinyl Albums chart for the first time. Selena debuts her last release at No. 4. The talent reaches the highest tier on the vinyl albums roster for the third time, as both Amor Prohibido and Ones spent a single turn at number one.

Selena Returns to No. 1

Dreaming of You even manages to conquer a Billboard chart, one that it didn’t appear on the week before. Selena is back at No. 1 on the Top Latin Pop Albums ranking as Dreaming of You breaks back in and dominates the list once more. On that roster, the English/Spanish release is one of Selena’s half-dozen leaders, and the set has ruled for 45 nonconsecutive frames.

Dreaming of You Bounces Back Onto Multiple Tallies

Selena also returns to another two rankings thanks to Dreaming of You’s reintroduction. On the Top Album Sales chart, the general list of the top-selling projects in the U.S., Selena is back at No. 8. Dreaming of You only makes it to No. 14 on the Top Latin Albums roster this time around, though the set has previously led the charge.