Self Chain partners with Inference Labs to build a trusted AI and Web3 ecosystem

PANews reported on August 19 that Self Chain announced a partnership with Inference Labs. The two parties will combine keyless secure access and verifiable AI execution technology to improve the security, reliability and deployment efficiency of AI agents in Web3.

By integrating the MPC-TSS keyless wallet, users can achieve a convenient experience without a seed phrase while maintaining full self-custody. This move lowers the barrier to participation for developers, validators, and AI contributors, and enhances the trust and management capabilities of AI agents in Web3.