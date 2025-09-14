Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

USD/CHF up 0.12% but trades below 20- and 50-day SMA confluence at 0.8019/23, keeping sellers in control.

RSI bearish but flat, suggesting near-term consolidation unless breakout above 0.8000 or drop below 0.7900 occurs.

Upside targets include 0.8025 and 100-day SMA at 0.8109; downside risks point to yearly low at 0.7872.

USD/CHF advanced during the North American session, yet it remains consolidating at around the 0.7950-0.8000 range ahead of the next week Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The pair trades at 0.7966 up 0.12%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF daily chart shows that price action is poised to test yearly lows. Spot prices remain below the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) confluence at 0.8019/23, an indication that sellers remain in charge.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but flatlined. This means that the USD/CHF could be directionless in the short-term, unless the pair clear key support/resistance levels.

On the upside, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the next ceiling level would be 0.8025, before aiming towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8109. Conversely, a drop below 0.7900 would sponsor a test of the yearly low of 0.7872.

USD/CHF Price Chart — Daily