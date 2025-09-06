Senate crypto bill adds clause to keep tokenized stocks as securities

The US Senate has added a provision to its crypto bill confirming that tokenized stocks remain securities, preserving their fit within existing financial frameworks.

The US Senate updated its crypto market structure bill on Friday, adding a key provision to clarify how tokenized assets are regulated.

The new clause would ensure that stocks and other securities remain classified as securities when tokenized on a blockchain, avoiding potential confusion over whether they should fall under commodities regulation.

The distinction is important for digital asset firms working on tokenization. Stocks are already regulated as securities. When tokenized, keeping them as securities confirms they stay compatible with broker-dealer frameworks, clearing systems and trading platforms.

