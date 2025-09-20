Senate Democrats aim for bipartisan crypto market legislation

Key Takeaways

Senate Democrats, including Senators Gallego, Warner, and Gillibrand, announced collaboration with Republicans for bipartisan crypto legislation.

The push comes amid Trump administration support for pro-crypto policies.

Senate Democrats today announced plans to collaborate with Republican colleagues on bipartisan crypto market structure legislation, according to a joint statement from Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gallego, a Democratic senator from Arizona, Warner, a Virginia Democrat with a technology and finance background, and Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who has co-sponsored previous crypto bills, are spearheading a broader group of Senate Democrats in unveiling a framework to establish regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, there has been increased emphasis on pro-crypto policies, including executive actions to foster innovation while addressing national security concerns in digital finance.