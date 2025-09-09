Senate Democrats Unveil Seven Pillars for Crypto Regulation Framework

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 23:06
DeFi
TLDR

  • Senate Democrats unveil sweeping crypto rules, push for bipartisan support.
  • New crypto framework empowers CFTC, clarifies SEC oversight in markets.
  • Democrats target stablecoins, DeFi, and ethics rules in crypto regulation.
  • Bipartisan talks loom as Senate Democrats push for tougher crypto oversight.
  • Crypto crackdown: Democrats propose AML rules, ethics bans, and SEC–CFTC unity.

Senate Democrats released a sweeping new framework for crypto regulations, seeking bipartisan talks with Republicans to address longstanding legislative gaps. The proposal introduces a seven-pillar approach, aiming to close regulatory loopholes and impose ethics rules across the nearly $4 trillion global digital asset market. By strengthening crypto regulations, Democrats intend to balance innovation with national security and consumer protection concerns.

CFTC Empowerment and SEC Role Clarified

The framework proposes to grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission exclusive oversight of non-security digital assets. It outlines clearer processes for determining when assets qualify as securities under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s jurisdiction. This dual approach aims to eliminate confusion in crypto regulations and streamline compliance pathways for digital asset platforms.

Democrats call for tailored crypto-specific rules for custody, trading, and disclosures, reinforcing the need for consistent regulatory treatment. They also urge both agencies to collaborate on rulemakings under bipartisan leadership to ensure lasting stability. This structural clarity addresses long-standing friction between the SEC and CFTC over jurisdictional boundaries in crypto regulations.

The framework directs the SEC to integrate digital asset products into existing financial frameworks while enabling innovation in decentralized finance. With objectives overlapping with Republican proposals, Democrats stress that a durable outcome must be bipartisan and transparent. The initiative signals readiness to negotiate key regulatory definitions but on a slower, deliberate timeline.

Bank Secrecy Act Compliance and AML Expansion

Democrats require all crypto platforms operating in the U.S. to register as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act. This move subjects them to anti-money laundering rules, sanctions enforcement, and record-keeping mandates already applied to traditional finance. Such changes would increase federal oversight and minimize illicit finance risks in the evolving crypto ecosystem.

The framework emphasizes that stablecoin issuers must not offer interest or yield products directly. This stance diverges from the GENIUS Act, which was recently signed into law and addressed stablecoin regulations more narrowly. Democrats argue that closing such gaps is essential for maintaining financial stability and trust in crypto markets.

DeFi platforms also face heightened scrutiny, as Democrats highlight their potential misuse for illegal transactions. The proposal stops short of confirming whether decentralized software developers must follow the same compliance rules. Republicans, in contrast, have suggested clear protections for DeFi coders, creating a potential point of negotiation.

Ethics Provisions and Political Oversight Measures

Democrats included robust ethics rules banning elected officials and their families from launching or profiting from crypto projects while in office. The framework requires financial disclosures of crypto holdings and bars promotion of digital asset products by public officials. This section responds to concerns about former President Trump’s involvement in crypto ventures, which Democrats claim undermines regulatory credibility.

The framework insists on bipartisan representation within the SEC and CFTC to prevent partisan dominance over crypto regulations. Democrats argue that this guarantees fair, representative rulemaking and improves legitimacy across political divides. These proposals may face pushback but are positioned as vital for public trust and enforcement integrity.

 

