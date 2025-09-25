Senate Finance Committee to Address Crypto Taxation Next Week

TLDR

US Senate to discuss digital asset taxation, with key experts testifying.

Hearing aligns with White House’s July crypto taxation recommendations.

IRS treats crypto as property, triggering capital gains tax events.

Senate hearing seeks clarity on taxing stablecoin payments and crypto earnings.

Next week, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing to discuss the taxation of digital assets, with key experts set to testify. The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, will be led by committee chair Mike Crapo. The session aims to explore how tax laws should be applied to digital assets, following the recommendations made in the White House’s July crypto report.

Experts to Testify at the Hearing

The hearing will feature testimony from Lawrence Zlatkin, vice president of tax at Coinbase, and Jason Somensatto, policy director at Coin Center. They will provide insight into how current tax rules should be adapted to accommodate digital assets.

Additionally, Annette Nellen, chair of the Digital Assets Tax Task Force at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, will also testify. Their collective expertise will guide the committee as they discuss the evolving landscape of digital asset taxation.

White House Report and Digital Asset Taxation

The upcoming hearing aligns with the White House Digital Asset Working Group’s recommendations from July. The report urged lawmakers to recognize cryptocurrencies as a new asset class and adjust existing tax regulations for securities and commodities accordingly.

The working group also called on the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to issue guidance. This guidance would clarify how stablecoin payments should be taxed and provide guidance on the taxation of small crypto earnings, including those from airdrops, mining, and staking.

Currently, the IRS treats cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens as property rather than currency. This classification means that any transaction involving digital assets may trigger a capital gains tax if sold or transferred at a profit.

Tax Challenges and Industry Concerns

Since President Trump’s return to office, crypto regulation has made significant strides, particularly around tax rules. Industry players faced considerable confusion under the Biden administration, and the move to clarify digital asset taxation has become a priority.

The hearing will likely address the challenges businesses and individuals face when it comes to reporting crypto-related transactions and the broader implications of tax rules in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

The post Senate Finance Committee to Address Crypto Taxation Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.