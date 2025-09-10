Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance

TLDR

Senate Democrats introduce the CLARITY Act to regulate U.S. digital asset operations.

CFTC granted authority over digital commodities like Bitcoin for clearer market oversight.

SEC will guide digital asset classification, offering formal rulings on security status.

Digital asset issuers must disclose governance, technology, and insider holdings under new rules.

The CLARITY Act strengthens anti-money laundering measures for platforms serving U.S. customers.

Senate Democrats have introduced the CLARITY Act framework, a comprehensive proposal aimed at regulating digital asset operations in the United States. As the digital asset market approaches a $4 trillion valuation, lawmakers emphasize the need for a clear regulatory structure to protect investors while providing businesses with clear compliance guidelines.

The proposed framework outlines seven core principles to bridge existing gaps in oversight, including authority for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over digital commodities.

Digital Commodities and CFTC Oversight

One of the central aspects of the CLARITY Act is the allocation of authority over digital commodities to the CFTC. This applies primarily to non-security assets like Bitcoin, addressing long-standing gaps in the regulation of the spot market. According to the proposal, digital commodity platforms will be required to disclose detailed information about the tokens they offer. This will include governance, technology, and potential trading risks, providing a clearer picture for investors. The bill’s emphasis on CFTC oversight aims to ensure proper market regulation and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will also play a key role under the CLARITY Act. The SEC will focus on determining whether digital assets qualify as securities and offer developers and issuers the ability to request formal rulings on the matter. This provision is designed to reduce litigation costs and create regulatory certainty for businesses operating in the digital asset space.

Tighter Disclosure and Compliance for Issuers

The proposal also seeks to enforce stronger disclosure requirements for digital asset issuers. These companies will need to provide detailed reports on project governance, insider holdings, technology, and the use of proceeds. This measure aims to protect investors by promoting transparency and reducing risks associated with fraud and insider abuse. The SEC will extend its oversight to exchanges, brokers, and custodians, ensuring that platforms comply with established custody, pricing, and execution rules.

Notably, custodial finance institutions will face additional supervision under the CLARITY Act. This oversight is intended to mitigate operational risks and ensure a safer environment for digital asset transactions. The proposal also brings additional accountability to public officials, prohibiting them or their families from issuing or profiting from digital assets. Furthermore, the act mandates public reporting of digital asset ownership to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Enhanced Anti-Money Laundering Measures

The CLARITY Act framework goes further by addressing the issue of illicit finance in the digital asset space. Platforms that serve American users will be required to register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) programs.

Offshore platforms that engage with U.S. customers will be subject to similar financial crime regulations. These measures are intended to safeguard against illegal activities and ensure that digital asset platforms adhere to U.S. financial laws.

