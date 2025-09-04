Senate to hold hearing today on Trump nominee Stephen Miran

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:49
MemeCore
M$1.46245+50.13%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004483-3.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.266-2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.098-2.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017116-3.93%

Key Takeaways

  • Stephen Miran will appear before the Senate Banking Committee today for his confirmation hearing as President Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Miran’s confirmation could impact Fed policy decisions ahead of the September rate-setting meeting.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold an open hearing at 10 a.m. today on the nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, currently leading the Council of Economic Advisers, was put forward by President Trump to fill the vacancy left by Adriana Kugler.

The hearing comes amid Trump’s push to bring the central bank under closer White House influence, following his attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook and his calls for lower interest rates ahead of the September policy meeting.

Today’s hearing will spotlight the tension between the Fed’s tradition of independence and President Trump’s push to assert greater White House authority.

Senators are expected to press Miran on his earlier arguments that favored more executive influence, even as he now vows to protect the central bank’s autonomy.

Miran also asserted that he would uphold the central bank’s independence and base his decisions strictly on macroeconomic analysis, not political direction.

Members of the Fed Board of Governors hold permanent voting rights on monetary policy at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. If confirmed, Miran would join the board with a direct and permanent vote on interest-rate decisions.

The Senate Banking Committee is expected to vote on Miran’s nomination within a week of his Sept. 4 hearing. If approved by the committee, the full Senate would then vote shortly thereafter.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stephen-miran-fed-confirmation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-1.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04326+1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.127-11.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15524+0.94%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02363-3.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.15797+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2819-4.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05923-3.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14134-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers