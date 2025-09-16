September’s Weekly Token Unlocks Bring $190M Supply Surge Across Top Projects

The cryptocurrency market is getting ready a great wave of token unlocks, which will affect a number of high-profiled projects. These unlocks are an important point of transition both to investors and the projects since significant percentages of supply are thrown into the market.

NuCypher and StarkNet Lead the First Wave

NuCypher (NU) and StarkNet (STRK) are the first set of unlocks that will be launched on September 15. NuCypher will issue 200 million NU tokens, which constitute 5.15% supply and are worth $10.92 million.

StarkNet will then release 127.60 million STRK tokens (1.28% supply) worth $17.57 million. Both events are likely to cast doubt on the speculation of investors in utility-oriented tokens because NuCypher focuses on supporting the privacy solutions when StarkNet boosts the ecosystem of layer-2 scaling.

Sei Unlocks $31.63 Million, Adding to Market Liquidity

Sei (SEI) is also on the token unlock list, which will unlock one of the largest token values during this wave on September 15. Sei will issue 95.15 million SEI tokens, which is 0.95 percent of supply, at a value of about $31.63 million. This renders the unlock of Sei one of the most effective events when it comes to actual financial cost.

Both investors and traders will observe the impact of this release on the trading activity keenly since Sei has become an increasingly strong player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and performance-oriented blockchain ecosystem.

ARB Also in the Token Unlock List

Arbitrum (ARB) will release 92.63 million ARB on September 16, which is 0.92 percent of supply. This is also among the biggest token unlock events of the week with its value of 47.82 million. Arbitrum is one of the most dominant Ethereum layer-2 networks, the unlock of which will attract traders and developers.

The market participants will keep track of the activity of money coming in, whether this will impact selling pressure on the market or prompt additional network adoption as it will be encouraged by incentivizing the growth programs and users to join in.

zkSync, LayerZero, and Kaito Token Unlocks Between September 19-20

zkSync, LayerZero, and Kaito will be active in the following days. zkSync (ZK) will unlock 173.41 million of zk tokens at a value of $10.48 million as of Sept. 19, which is 0.83 percent of supply. This might offer liquidity to increase adoption of zkSync, as it is still working to establish itself in the scaling wars.

LAYERZERO (ZRO) will unlock 24.68 million tokens, which is 2.47% of Supply, with a market value of $49.05 million on September 20. It is among the largest percent and value unlocks, demonstrating the importance of LayerZero in interoperability in cross-chain.

Kaito (KAITO) will issue 8.34 million tokens, (0.83 percent of the supply), worth $9.88 million, and this will strengthen the activity in the AI-powered blockchain sector together with LayerZero.

Lista DAO and Plume Network Close the Week’s Token Unlocks

Lista DAO (LISTA) and Plume Network (PLUME) will be the last unlocks. Lista DAO will launch 33.44 million LISTA tokens (4.20 percent of supply) on September 20 priced at $8.69 million. This release has potential effects on the tokenomics of Lista since it has a larger supply percentage.

Lastly, on 21 st September Plume Network will release 108.34 million PLUME tokens that will form 1.08 percent of the supply at a value of 14.67 million dollars. Plume coming out as the final planned unlock of the week will be used as a major closing event to this powerful cycle.

Conclusion

The next week of token unlocks marks a turning point in various blockchain ecosystems, such as scaling infrastructure and DeFi elements, as well as interoperability infrastructure.

The investors are paying close attention to opportunities and risks as projects such as Arbitrum, LayerZero and Sei are about to roll out big releases. These will warm-up the strength of token holders and offer a closer view of the impact of the supply on the rest of the market during a significant week in crypto.