Sequans Semiconductor Firm Raises $200M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

TLDR

Sequans plans to raise $200M to grow its Bitcoin holdings to 100,000 BTC.

The company currently holds 3,171 BTC and aims for 100,000 by 2030.

The new raise could add 1,814 BTC, bringing its total to nearly 5,000 BTC.

Sequans joins growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Sequans Communications, a French semiconductor company, is raising $200 million through an equity offering to fund its aggressive Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company plans to accumulate 100,000 BTC by 2030, making Bitcoin a core asset in its treasury. This ambitious strategy comes after Sequans disclosed in June that it would incorporate Bitcoin to hedge against inflation and store value. The funding initiative will allow the company to issue American Depositary Shares (ADS) at its discretion, depending on market conditions.

Sequans currently holds 3,171 BTC, valued at approximately $349 million. If successful, this new round of funding could increase the company’s Bitcoin holdings by 1,814 BTC, bringing its total to nearly 5,000 BTC. This would place Sequans among the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin in Europe, second only to Bitcoin Group SE in Germany.

Bitcoin as a Treasury Strategy

The idea of holding Bitcoin as part of a corporate treasury has gained traction over the past few years, with a growing number of public companies adopting the cryptocurrency as a reserve asset. Sequans’ decision aligns with this trend, signaling confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value. The company’s plan to accumulate 100,000 BTC is part of its strategy to diversify its holdings and hedge against potential market volatility.

Georges Karam, Sequans’ CEO, stated that the funds raised would be used “judiciously to optimize our treasury” and increase Bitcoin per share for long-term value.

Sequans’ commitment to Bitcoin as a key treasury asset reflects broader trends within the tech and financial sectors, where companies are increasingly looking to digital currencies as a hedge against inflation and market instability.

Impact of the Raise on Sequans’ Stock and Market Conditions

Sequans’ stock closed at $0.96 on Monday, experiencing a 6.8% drop, likely due to broader market volatility. However, the new raise may provide a buffer for the company’s stock in the long run by increasing its exposure to Bitcoin, a highly volatile yet potentially lucrative asset.

As Bitcoin has seen significant fluctuations in recent months, with the price recently hovering around $110,000, Sequans could benefit from any price appreciation.

The funding program offers Sequans flexibility, as it can decide when to issue shares based on market conditions. The decision to buy Bitcoin during a dip, as seen with the recent drop in Bitcoin’s price, reflects an effort to acquire more Bitcoin at a favorable rate, potentially maximizing long-term returns.

Growing Trend of Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

Sequans is not alone in its strategy. More companies are adopting Bitcoin as part of their financial strategies. In 2025, 174 public companies are holding Bitcoin, a significant increase from fewer than 100 in early 2025. Companies such as Strategy and MicroStrategy have been leading this movement, accumulating large Bitcoin reserves as part of their treasury management practices.

The growing adoption of Bitcoin by corporations also aligns with the rise of Ether and other cryptocurrency treasuries.

Companies like BitMine Immersion Technologies and SharpLink are now holding substantial amounts of Ether, contributing to the cryptocurrency’s surge in price. This trend demonstrates a shift toward digital assets as an important part of corporate balance sheets, and Sequans’ move further solidifies this transition.

The post Sequans Semiconductor Firm Raises $200M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.