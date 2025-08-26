Sequans: the semiconductor company presents a Bitcoin Treasury plan of 200 million dollars

Sequans, a leading company in the semiconductor sector, has presented its “At The Market” – ATM – plan aimed at creating its Bitcoin Treasury. This involves raising up to 200 million dollars to establish the company’s value reserve of 100,000 BTC by 2030. 

Sequans and the new $200 million ATM plan to create its Bitcoin Treasury 

The French tech company Sequans has unveiled the new ATM Program (“At The Market”) to create its Bitcoin Treasury. 

In practice, the new Sequans ATM stock offering plan has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (or SEC). 

The idea is that Sequans will be able, from time to time and at its discretion, to offer and sell its American Depositary Shares, each of which represents ten ordinary shares, for a maximum total amount of 200 million dollars.

Sequans and the Bitcoin Treasury: the goal is 100,000 BTC by 2030

Already in mid-August, Sequans had publicly announced that the goal of its Bitcoin Treasury strategy is to hold 100,000 BTC by 2030. Here is the post on X:

Also Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans, commented on the new Sequans ATM Program as follows: 

The maxi-acquisition of Bitcoin

Last month, Sequans made headlines for its massive Bitcoin purchase. In essence, a total of 1,264 BTC were added to the balance sheet of the French company, bringing the total holdings to 2,317 BTC. 

Specifically, on July 21, 2025, Sequans would have purchased 1,264 BTC for a value of approximately 150 million dollars. 

At the moment, Sequans seems to have invested a total of about 270 million dollars to accumulate its bitcoin treasure.

Sequans is one of the first European operators in the semiconductor sector to adopt Bitcoin as a primary balance sheet asset. 

Now, after the massive purchases and the recently announced ATM plan, the company aims to consider Bitcoin as a “store of value”, joining giants of this idea like MicroStrategy. 

