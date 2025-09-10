Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings

By: Medium
2025/09/10 22:25

Harness the power of OpenZeppelin’s contract to kickstart your smart contact development, wherever you are

Table of Contents
i.   Introduction
ii.  Installing OpenZeppelin locally
iii. Importing contracts
iv.  Remapping OpenZeppelin path
v.   Conclusion

Introduction

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash

Crypto space enables you a high level of freedom to design your own decentralized architecture for whatever idea you have, but embracing the ecosystem, there are some standards you will need to follow to properly create an asset up to the . Standards like ERC20, ERC721, ERC1155 are some of the technical specifications to guide what functionalities an asset should have.

To follow these standards, you can either look into the paper of the ERCs and implement all the functions yourself, or you use the templates from the community.

OpenZeppelin provides production-ready code templates that has been tested and reviewed by the Ethereum community and is a trusted source to provide foundation for you to build your project on.

This tutorial is for providing guides on installing OpenZeppelin locally in your computer, if you are using web IDE such as Remix, there will be no need for this as they are already taken care for you by the online IDE.

Installing OpenZeppelin locally

To install OpenZepplin, you will need to have Node.js with npm installed first, you can find it here on the official Node.js website if you have not.

After that, the installation is as simple as going to the root directory of your contract folder, and run

npm install @openzeppelin/contracts

and you are good to go.

Importing contracts

Importing contacts is easy as well thanks to Solidity import syntax, choose an template you would like to import, such as ERC20 or some of its presets, ERC20PresetMinterPauser that has role-based access implemented, and include that in your contract,

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT
pragma solidity >=0.4.22;
...
import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC20/ERC20.sol";
...

and inhert the template in your contract

contract Sample_Contract is ERC20 {
...

All functionalities from the parent contract will now be included in your contract.

Remapping OpenZeppelin path

Sometimes having OpenZepplin in its default node_modules path is not ideal. The ability to custom configure the path to look for contracts in OpenZeppelin is necessary for different cases, such as having a monorepo, to contruct a self-defined folder structure, or even to have an one-time global setup.

A project often does not only contain the smart contract component, but also components like frontend, backend, database etc. Adopting monorepo structure can help to provide a better organization over the whole project.

If you are not familiar with the concept of monorepo, you can read more here. To put it simple, a monorepo structure means that all components of the project are put and maintained in a single repository.

If you only install the contracts in your contract folder, you will realized that once you change the folder structure, or open the project in your root folder, your local IDE can no longer scan your imported files. Instead, an error prompting you that the contracts are not found will pop up.

error with message files not found

To fix these, you can create a new file in your root folder, or whatever location you plan to open your project with, named remappings.txt .

In this file, including the following line,

@openzeppelin/=<path_to_your_installed_location>/@openzeppelin/

This tells the IDE where to look for your installed contracts and scan for the specified location. Not only can you specify contracts from OpenZeppelin, but you may also include modules like ChainLink,

@chainlink/=<path_to_your_installed_location>/@chainlink/

and others.

Now the error should be gone after you specify the path to search for the contracts,

errors are gone and the files can be scanned

Conclusion

This is a very simple guide to show you how remappings.txt can help you to organize your import better. You can also refer to my monorepo that has multiple Solidity projects, all pointing to the same import path here.

Good luck on your development!

Want to Connect?
You can find me at Twitter Github Discord.

Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,66+%1,59
Union
U$0,01093-%0,27
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004372-%1,90
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0835+%1,58
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02649+%1,92
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly