Seven Firms Submit Revised XRP Spot ETF Filings to SEC

Key Points: Grayscale and six others revise XRP spot ETF filings following SEC feedback.

Expert calls it a good sign for approval.

XRP gained over 7% upon the filing news.

Leading asset management firms Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, and others have revised S-1 filings for XRP spot ETFs in response to SEC feedback, signaling a collaborative effort in the industry.

This move underscores institutional trust in XRP and crypto regulation, reflecting potential market expansions and adherence to SEC guidelines, with significant implications for future ETF approvals by October 2025.

Asset Managers Update XRP Spot ETF Filings Amidst Regulatory Feedback

Seven major asset managers—including Grayscale and Bitwise—have submitted updated filings for XRP spot ETFs to the SEC, altering the fund creation and redemption structure in response to regulatory feedback. This move follows the successful model of Bitcoin spot ETFs.

These amendments allow for the creation of XRP or cash, and cash or in-kind redemptions, demonstrating proactive adaptation to anticipated SEC standards. The filing adjustments are widely seen as strategic alignments within the ETF landscape.

– James Seyffart, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg

Key industry figures have reacted positively. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted the filings were “almost certainly due to feedback from SEC.” President of NovaDius Wealth, Nate Geraci, described the steps as a “very good sign” for ETF approval trajectories. XRP’s value increased significantly following these developments.

XRP Price Surge Reflects Confidence in Revised ETF Strategy

Did you know? The design amendments in XRP ETFs resemble strategies employed during the successful Bitcoin ETF approval in January 2024, indicating significant institutional confidence in the SEC’s regulatory path.

XRP, listed at $3.04, features a market cap of $181.11 billion, securing a market dominance of 4.53%. Its 24-hour trading volume has skyrocketed by 121.12%, hitting $10.69 billion. The asset’s value has seen fluctuation with a daily increase of 6.55% and a 60-day jump of 39.11%, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from Coincu suggest that these consolidated amendments may lead to broader acceptance of digital asset ETFs, impacting institutional inflows. Historical trends highlight that aligning with SEC frameworks has proven beneficial for such financial instruments, potentially signaling a pivotal shift in regulatory acceptance.