Seven Firms Submit Revised XRP Spot ETF Filings to SEC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:09
SIX
SIX$0,0223+3,67%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,000527+8,36%
Capverse
CAP$0,06566+1,12%
Movement
MOVE$0,1329+7,43%
XRP
XRP$3,0365+8,58%
Key Points:
  • Grayscale and six others revise XRP spot ETF filings following SEC feedback.
  • Expert calls it a good sign for approval.
  • XRP gained over 7% upon the filing news.

Leading asset management firms Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, and others have revised S-1 filings for XRP spot ETFs in response to SEC feedback, signaling a collaborative effort in the industry.

This move underscores institutional trust in XRP and crypto regulation, reflecting potential market expansions and adherence to SEC guidelines, with significant implications for future ETF approvals by October 2025.

Asset Managers Update XRP Spot ETF Filings Amidst Regulatory Feedback

Seven major asset managers—including Grayscale and Bitwise—have submitted updated filings for XRP spot ETFs to the SEC, altering the fund creation and redemption structure in response to regulatory feedback. This move follows the successful model of Bitcoin spot ETFs.

These amendments allow for the creation of XRP or cash, and cash or in-kind redemptions, demonstrating proactive adaptation to anticipated SEC standards. The filing adjustments are widely seen as strategic alignments within the ETF landscape.

– James Seyffart, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg

Key industry figures have reacted positively. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted the filings were “almost certainly due to feedback from SEC.” President of NovaDius Wealth, Nate Geraci, described the steps as a “very good sign” for ETF approval trajectories. XRP’s value increased significantly following these developments.

XRP Price Surge Reflects Confidence in Revised ETF Strategy

Did you know? The design amendments in XRP ETFs resemble strategies employed during the successful Bitcoin ETF approval in January 2024, indicating significant institutional confidence in the SEC’s regulatory path.

XRP, listed at $3.04, features a market cap of $181.11 billion, securing a market dominance of 4.53%. Its 24-hour trading volume has skyrocketed by 121.12%, hitting $10.69 billion. The asset’s value has seen fluctuation with a daily increase of 6.55% and a 60-day jump of 39.11%, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from Coincu suggest that these consolidated amendments may lead to broader acceptance of digital asset ETFs, impacting institutional inflows. Historical trends highlight that aligning with SEC frameworks has proven beneficial for such financial instruments, potentially signaling a pivotal shift in regulatory acceptance.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/revised-xrp-spot-etf-submissions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02128+14,59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0697+2,50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06146+9,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30,56+5,05%
Bitcoin
BTC$115.274,01+2,59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000073+1,38%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0,09998-0,85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0697+2,50%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002018+11,18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally