Shanghai Digital Yuan Center Propels China’s Ambition in Global Payment Systems – Here’s How

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has established a new digital yuan operations center in the nation’s financial hub, Shanghai, in a move to foster the internationalisation of the yuan. State-run media Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the establishment is among the eight new initiatives announced by the PBOC. As reported earlier, the central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out an ambitious plan to create a multi-polar monetary system, where multiple currencies support the global economy. He also stressed the importance of advancing the yuan’s internationalization at the time. Digital Yuan Hub to Focus on Cross-Border Payment, Blockchain Service Per the local news report, the Shanghai establishment aims to promote fintech developments and support innovation in digital finance. Alongside, the center will focus on three major platforms, including a cross-border payment rail, blockchain services and a crypto platform. The cross-border digital payment will explore the use of the digital yuan, dubbed e-CNY, in international transactions. Additionally, the blockchain and the digital asset platform will enable on-chain payments and near-instant crypto transfers. “It contributes to enhancing China’s influence in the global financial system and provides an open, inclusive and innovative Chinese solution for improving the global cross-border payment system,” said Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research of Tsinghua University. The launch of the hub marks an important step in the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC), he added. President Xi Jinping’s Vision to Elevate China’s Influence in Global Finance China has spent years trying to internationalise the yuan, already testing the digital yuan through domestic pilot programs. During the trials, e-CNY was used for small everyday retail payments, government disbursements, salary transfers and public transport fares. Though Beijing has been wary of crypto and mining, it has embraced blockchain tech for its traceability and transparency. The digital yuan hub comes amid growing tensions with the US trade and tech issues. The move looks to reduce reliance on a US dollar-dominated financial system. “Looking ahead, the PBOC will continue to support the steady and sustained development of the digital yuan international operations centre, providing robust support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing,” central bank deputy governor Lu Lei told a news conference on WednesdayThe People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has established a new digital yuan operations center in the nation’s financial hub, Shanghai, in a move to foster the internationalisation of the yuan. State-run media Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the establishment is among the eight new initiatives announced by the PBOC. As reported earlier, the central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out an ambitious plan to create a multi-polar monetary system, where multiple currencies support the global economy. He also stressed the importance of advancing the yuan’s internationalization at the time. Digital Yuan Hub to Focus on Cross-Border Payment, Blockchain Service Per the local news report, the Shanghai establishment aims to promote fintech developments and support innovation in digital finance. Alongside, the center will focus on three major platforms, including a cross-border payment rail, blockchain services and a crypto platform. The cross-border digital payment will explore the use of the digital yuan, dubbed e-CNY, in international transactions. Additionally, the blockchain and the digital asset platform will enable on-chain payments and near-instant crypto transfers. “It contributes to enhancing China’s influence in the global financial system and provides an open, inclusive and innovative Chinese solution for improving the global cross-border payment system,” said Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research of Tsinghua University. The launch of the hub marks an important step in the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC), he added. President Xi Jinping’s Vision to Elevate China’s Influence in Global Finance China has spent years trying to internationalise the yuan, already testing the digital yuan through domestic pilot programs. During the trials, e-CNY was used for small everyday retail payments, government disbursements, salary transfers and public transport fares. Though Beijing has been wary of crypto and mining, it has embraced blockchain tech for its traceability and transparency. The digital yuan hub comes amid growing tensions with the US trade and tech issues. The move looks to reduce reliance on a US dollar-dominated financial system. “Looking ahead, the PBOC will continue to support the steady and sustained development of the digital yuan international operations centre, providing robust support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing,” central bank deputy governor Lu Lei told a news conference on Wednesday

Shanghai Digital Yuan Center Propels China’s Ambition in Global Payment Systems – Here’s How

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/26 14:34
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.50%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has established a new digital yuan operations center in the nation’s financial hub, Shanghai, in a move to foster the internationalisation of the yuan.

State-run media Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the establishment is among the eight new initiatives announced by the PBOC.

As reported earlier, the central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out an ambitious plan to create a multi-polar monetary system, where multiple currencies support the global economy. He also stressed the importance of advancing the yuan’s internationalization at the time.

Digital Yuan Hub to Focus on Cross-Border Payment, Blockchain Service

Per the local news report, the Shanghai establishment aims to promote fintech developments and support innovation in digital finance.

Alongside, the center will focus on three major platforms, including a cross-border payment rail, blockchain services and a crypto platform.

The cross-border digital payment will explore the use of the digital yuan, dubbed e-CNY, in international transactions. Additionally, the blockchain and the digital asset platform will enable on-chain payments and near-instant crypto transfers.

“It contributes to enhancing China’s influence in the global financial system and provides an open, inclusive and innovative Chinese solution for improving the global cross-border payment system,” said Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research of Tsinghua University.

The launch of the hub marks an important step in the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC), he added.

President Xi Jinping’s Vision to Elevate China’s Influence in Global Finance

China has spent years trying to internationalise the yuan, already testing the digital yuan through domestic pilot programs. During the trials, e-CNY was used for small everyday retail payments, government disbursements, salary transfers and public transport fares.

Though Beijing has been wary of crypto and mining, it has embraced blockchain tech for its traceability and transparency.

The digital yuan hub comes amid growing tensions with the US trade and tech issues. The move looks to reduce reliance on a US dollar-dominated financial system.

“Looking ahead, the PBOC will continue to support the steady and sustained development of the digital yuan international operations centre, providing robust support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing,” central bank deputy governor Lu Lei told a news conference on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$196.14-3.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7552-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016593+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.2298-0.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07359-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008617-31.44%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit