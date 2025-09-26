The post Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has opened a digital yuan operations center in Shanghai, advancing its central bank digital currency strategy. The hub will manage cross-border payment networks, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. This initiative reflects Beijing’s plan to internationalize the yuan and diversify global monetary systems. Moreover, it actively seeks to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade. Shanghai Hub Strengthens Digital Yuan Strategy Sponsored Sponsored The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) established a new digital yuan operations center in Shanghai to oversee cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. State media reports that the center aims to boost the currency’s global presence. China’s international operation center for the digital RMB has officially begun operations in Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, the People’s Bank of China said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XyZwdITNtc — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) September 25, 2025 Furthermore, Governor Pan Gongsheng outlined the project during a June forum, emphasizing its role in advancing the digital yuan globally. He framed the initiative within a multipolar monetary vision, in which several currencies share influence in global trade. The hub modernizes settlement processes by integrating blockchain with cross-border payment networks and positions the digital yuan as a viable international alternative. Reducing Dependence on the US Dollar Chinese officials actively pursue ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar. While China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, policymakers have recently signaled a more flexible approach to digital finance. As a result, new initiatives are now under consideration. In August 2025, authorities reportedly considered authorizing yuan-backed stablecoins to increase international use of the currency. A month earlier, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) examined stablecoins as a tool for improving cross-border payment systems. Meanwhile, state media urged faster development of stablecoins to strengthen the yuan’s international use. This call highlights the… The post Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has opened a digital yuan operations center in Shanghai, advancing its central bank digital currency strategy. The hub will manage cross-border payment networks, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. This initiative reflects Beijing’s plan to internationalize the yuan and diversify global monetary systems. Moreover, it actively seeks to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade. Shanghai Hub Strengthens Digital Yuan Strategy Sponsored Sponsored The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) established a new digital yuan operations center in Shanghai to oversee cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. State media reports that the center aims to boost the currency’s global presence. China’s international operation center for the digital RMB has officially begun operations in Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, the People’s Bank of China said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XyZwdITNtc — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) September 25, 2025 Furthermore, Governor Pan Gongsheng outlined the project during a June forum, emphasizing its role in advancing the digital yuan globally. He framed the initiative within a multipolar monetary vision, in which several currencies share influence in global trade. The hub modernizes settlement processes by integrating blockchain with cross-border payment networks and positions the digital yuan as a viable international alternative. Reducing Dependence on the US Dollar Chinese officials actively pursue ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar. While China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, policymakers have recently signaled a more flexible approach to digital finance. As a result, new initiatives are now under consideration. In August 2025, authorities reportedly considered authorizing yuan-backed stablecoins to increase international use of the currency. A month earlier, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) examined stablecoins as a tool for improving cross-border payment systems. Meanwhile, state media urged faster development of stablecoins to strengthen the yuan’s international use. This call highlights the…

Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:09
CROSS
CROSS$0.22465-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016589+0.66%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07377-0.88%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09296-5.68%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01602-4.30%

China has opened a digital yuan operations center in Shanghai, advancing its central bank digital currency strategy. The hub will manage cross-border payment networks, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms.

This initiative reflects Beijing’s plan to internationalize the yuan and diversify global monetary systems. Moreover, it actively seeks to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade.

Shanghai Hub Strengthens Digital Yuan Strategy

Sponsored

Sponsored

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) established a new digital yuan operations center in Shanghai to oversee cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. State media reports that the center aims to boost the currency’s global presence.

Furthermore, Governor Pan Gongsheng outlined the project during a June forum, emphasizing its role in advancing the digital yuan globally. He framed the initiative within a multipolar monetary vision, in which several currencies share influence in global trade. The hub modernizes settlement processes by integrating blockchain with cross-border payment networks and positions the digital yuan as a viable international alternative.

Reducing Dependence on the US Dollar

Chinese officials actively pursue ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar. While China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, policymakers have recently signaled a more flexible approach to digital finance. As a result, new initiatives are now under consideration.

In August 2025, authorities reportedly considered authorizing yuan-backed stablecoins to increase international use of the currency. A month earlier, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) examined stablecoins as a tool for improving cross-border payment systems.

Meanwhile, state media urged faster development of stablecoins to strengthen the yuan’s international use. This call highlights the growing focus on digital currency innovation.

Hong Kong fintech company AnchorX recently launched the first stablecoin linked to the offshore yuan (CNH). This token targets cross-border transactions for countries involved in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It facilitates trade between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/shanghai-opens-digital-yuan-center-to-expand-cross-border-payment-systems/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$196.14-3.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7552-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016593+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.2298-0.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07359-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008617-31.44%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit